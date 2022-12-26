InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Fireplace Accessory (BEC-188)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and attractive way to enjoy the ambiance of a fireplace in any room," said an inventor, from Brockton, Mass., "so I invented the ILLUMINATED FIREPLACE POSTER. My design would create a welcoming and relaxing mood without producing the heat and smoke associated with traditional fireplaces."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique fireplace accessory for a house, office or dorm room. In doing so, it offers a cozy, relaxing and inviting feel and it could create a romantic ambiance. It also would not produce heat or pose a fire hazard. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to mount and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-188, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

