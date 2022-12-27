InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Shower Accessory for Washing the Back (CCT-4750)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effortless way to clean the back and other hard-to-reach areas of the body," said an inventor, from Springfield, Ohio, "so I invented the BACK BUDDY. My hands-free design could increase comfort and convenience in the shower."

The invention provides an effective way to wash the back while showering. In doing so, it reduces the need to bend and strain with a handheld tool or sponge. As a result, it increases comfort and personal hygiene and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable and lightweight design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and individuals with limited mobility. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4750, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

