Thái Công - A Passion For Aesthetics, an art book by interior designer Thái Công released by TeNeues Publishing House in 70 countries

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thái Công - A Passion For Aesthetics has just been officially released in 70 countries. Thái Công is the first Vietnamese-German interior designer to collaborate with TeNeues - a German publisher specializing in art, architecture, lifestyle and interior design.

Quách Thái Công is an acclaimed Vietnamese-German interior designer. (PRNewswire)

Thái Công - A Passion For Aesthetics shows the originality of Thái Công in the field of interior design. The book features a total of 18 of Thái Công's outstanding projects over the past 20 years. Through this book, Thái Công conveys a distinctive and insightful message on the conception of aesthetics.

Thái Công - A Passion For Aesthetics presents the achievements of Vietnamese-German interior designer Quách Thái Công over the past 20 years and showcases his internationally recognised talent.

The book is available on Amazon, in art bookstores and Concept stores in 70 countries including the US, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain.

About Thái Công

Quách Thái Công is an acclaimed Vietnamese-German interior designer. After moving to Germany at the age of 10, he was educated in Vietnamese traditions by his family. At the same time, Thái Công developed a strong affinity for Western culture, style, and aesthetics. He has now lived in Germany for over 32 years and has a degree in fashion, and has worked as a creative director and fashion photographer. Thái Công was born with a natural talent for art and organized thinking, and has received numerous prestigious awards in the field of art. These include the Infinity Awards voted on by the ICP Council (New York), the Golden Lion in the Cannes Ideas category, and the Bronze award from the ADC Council in Germany in the Design category for the book My Parents: An Homage to Fashion, Photography and Life.

The career moves to interior design came about by happenstance when Thái Công displayed artwork in his private gallery with an interior space that he designed and was well-received by customers. Thái Công has now been working in interior design and decoration for 20 years, having taken professional classes and gained deep practical experience. Thái Công's company is known in Germany and Vietnam for its exquisite interior design projects that incorporate an upmarket lifestyle and are personalized to each individual owner. Each project is also imbued with Thái Công's aesthetic flair. Thái Công was named Interior Designer of the Year by Harper's Bazaar Vietnam in 2019.

About Thái Công GmbH & Co.KG & Thái Công Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Thái Công GmbH & Co.KG is a German company based in Hamburg founded in 2007. The Thái Công brand is well-known in Europe for its impressive, luxurious, and intricate designs. In 2014, Thái Công opened an office and showroom in Ho Chi Minh City. Thái Công Vietnam Co., Ltd. creates exquisite designs that blend Eastern and Western cultures, winning over even the most discerning customers. Thái Công currently specializes in interior design and decoration projects, as well as furnishing for villas, super luxury private residences, high-end restaurants & hotels.

Thái Công - A Passion For Aesthetics, an art book by interior designer Thái Công has just been released by TeNeues Publishing House in 70 countries. (PRNewswire)

