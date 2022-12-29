TrueCar Releases Analysis of December Industry Sales

Heading into 2023, more indications that OEMs and Dealers will look to stimulate demand
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,275,694 units in December 2022, up 4.5% from a year ago and up about 4% from November 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 13.3 million, up 3% from December 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,096,411 units, about even from a year ago and up about 3% from November 2022.
"Sales are on pace to finish higher than a year ago for the fifth consecutive month with inventory improving steadily," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "As we head into the new year, the industry shows signs of reverting to old customs. Mark-ups (% of sales over MSRP) are being reduced, incentives are inching up and a larger proportion of sales are allocated to rental fleets—all normal indicators after what has been an abnormal few years."
"As inventory continues to build, many OEMs are starting to feel pressure to incentivize, especially with winter storms and rising interest rates keeping more folks on the sidelines," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.
Additional December Industry Insights (from TrueCar):
- Total sales for December 2022 are expected to be up 4.5% from a year ago and up about 4% from November 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for December 2022 are expected to be up 46% from a year ago and up 8% from November 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 2% from a year ago and up 1% from November 2022.
- Total SAAR is expected to be up 3% from a year ago at about 13.3 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for December 2022 are expected to reach almost 2.5 million, down 10% from a year ago and down 7% from November 2022.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 6.7% compared to November 2022 at 6.6% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 10%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for December 2022 is about 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is also about 70 months.
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Dec 2022 Forecast
Dec 2021 Actual
Nov 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
41,415
42,528
36,272
-2.6 %
-2.6 %
14.2 %
5.7 %
Daimler
30,124
31,932
26,777
-5.7 %
-5.7 %
12.5 %
4.2 %
Ford
170,471
172,257
144,984
-1.0 %
-1.0 %
17.6 %
8.9 %
GM
219,264
163,990
196,113
33.7 %
33.7 %
11.8 %
3.5 %
Honda
95,349
105,068
79,862
-9.2 %
-9.2 %
19.4 %
10.5 %
Hyundai
74,741
56,339
68,310
32.7 %
32.7 %
9.4 %
1.3 %
Kia
63,734
48,506
56,703
31.4 %
31.4 %
12.4 %
4.1 %
Nissan
68,196
77,949
60,106
-12.5 %
-12.5 %
13.5 %
5.1 %
Stellantis
118,146
155,138
108,896
-23.8 %
-23.8 %
8.5 %
0.5 %
Subaru
58,661
51,146
50,138
14.7 %
14.7 %
17.0 %
8.3 %
Tesla
49,536
47,253
43,453
4.8 %
4.8 %
14.0 %
5.6 %
Toyota
178,183
173,847
169,698
2.5 %
2.5 %
5.0 %
-2.8 %
Volkswagen Group
47,919
48,011
44,170
-0.2 %
-0.2 %
8.5 %
0.5 %
Industry
1,275,694
1,220,427
1,138,281
4.5 %
4.5 %
12.1 %
3.8 %
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Dec 2022 Forecast
Dec 2021 Actual
Nov 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
39,565
40,146
33,277
-1.4 %
-1.4 %
18.9 %
10.1 %
Daimler
27,977
29,131
24,898
-4.0 %
-4.0 %
12.4 %
4.0 %
Ford
123,092
133,520
108,229
-7.8 %
-7.8 %
13.7 %
5.3 %
GM
172,357
147,514
161,656
16.8 %
16.8 %
6.6 %
-1.3 %
Honda
93,744
104,528
77,609
-10.3 %
-10.3 %
20.8 %
11.8 %
Hyundai
73,688
55,609
67,517
32.5 %
32.5 %
9.1 %
1.1 %
Kia
61,880
45,531
54,797
35.9 %
35.9 %
12.9 %
4.6 %
Nissan
59,900
69,315
49,055
-13.6 %
-13.6 %
22.1 %
13.1 %
Stellantis
80,191
124,423
84,468
-35.5 %
-35.5 %
-5.1 %
-12.1 %
Subaru
57,660
50,114
48,828
15.1 %
15.1 %
18.1 %
9.3 %
Tesla
41,695
46,802
36,402
-10.9 %
-10.9 %
14.5 %
6.1 %
Toyota
168,019
162,816
151,795
3.2 %
3.2 %
10.7 %
2.5 %
Volkswagen Group
43,384
47,217
40,370
-8.1 %
-8.1 %
7.5 %
-0.5 %
Industry
1,096,411
1,100,321
985,025
-0.4 %
-0.4 %
11.3 %
3.1 %
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Dec 2022 Forecast
Dec 2021 Actual
Nov 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
1,850
2,382
2,995
-22.3 %
-22.3 %
-38.2 %
-42.8 %
Daimler
2,147
2,801
1,879
-23.4 %
-23.4 %
14.2 %
5.8 %
Ford
47,379
38,737
36,755
22.3 %
22.3 %
28.9 %
19.4 %
GM
46,907
16,476
34,457
184.7 %
184.7 %
36.1 %
26.0 %
Honda
1,605
540
2,253
197.4 %
197.4 %
-28.8 %
-34.0 %
Hyundai
1,053
730
793
44.2 %
44.2 %
32.8 %
23.0 %
Kia
1,854
2,975
1,906
-37.7 %
-37.7 %
-2.7 %
-9.9 %
Nissan
8,296
8,634
11,051
-3.9 %
-3.9 %
-24.9 %
-30.5 %
Stellantis
37,955
30,715
24,428
23.6 %
23.6 %
55.4 %
43.9 %
Subaru
1,001
1,032
1,310
-3.0 %
-3.0 %
-23.6 %
-29.3 %
Tesla
7,841
451
7,051
1640.0 %
1640.0 %
11.2 %
3.0 %
Toyota
10,164
11,031
17,903
-7.9 %
-7.9 %
-43.2 %
-47.4 %
Volkswagen Group
4,535
794
3,800
471.1 %
471.1 %
19.4 %
10.5 %
Industry
175,317
119,908
149,714
46.2 %
46.2 %
17.1 %
8.4 %
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
Dec 2022 Forecast
Dec 2021 Actual
Nov 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
4.5 %
5.6 %
8.3 %
-20.2 %
-45.9 %
Daimler
7.1 %
8.8 %
7.0 %
-18.8 %
1.5 %
Ford
27.8 %
22.5 %
25.4 %
23.6 %
9.6 %
GM
21.4 %
10.0 %
17.6 %
112.9 %
21.8 %
Honda
1.7 %
0.5 %
2.8 %
227.7 %
-40.3 %
Hyundai
1.4 %
1.3 %
1.2 %
8.7 %
21.4 %
Kia
2.9 %
6.1 %
3.4 %
-52.6 %
-13.5 %
Nissan
12.2 %
11.1 %
18.4 %
9.8 %
-33.8 %
Stellantis
32.1 %
19.8 %
22.4 %
62.3 %
43.2 %
Subaru
1.7 %
2.0 %
2.6 %
-15.4 %
-34.7 %
Tesla
15.8 %
1.0 %
16.2 %
1559.8 %
-2.4 %
Toyota
5.7 %
6.3 %
10.5 %
-10.1 %
-45.9 %
Volkswagen Group
9.5 %
1.7 %
8.6 %
472.2 %
10.0 %
Industry
13.7 %
9.8 %
13.2 %
39.9 %
4.5 %
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Dec 2022 Forecast
Dec 2021 Actual
Nov 2022 Actual
BMW
3.2 %
3.5 %
3.2 %
Daimler
2.4 %
2.6 %
2.4 %
Ford
13.4 %
14.1 %
12.7 %
GM
17.2 %
13.4 %
17.2 %
Honda
7.5 %
8.6 %
7.0 %
Hyundai
5.9 %
4.6 %
6.0 %
Kia
5.0 %
4.0 %
5.0 %
Nissan
5.3 %
6.4 %
5.3 %
Stellantis
9.3 %
12.7 %
9.6 %
Subaru
4.6 %
4.2 %
4.4 %
Tesla
3.9 %
3.9 %
3.8 %
Toyota
14.0 %
14.2 %
14.9 %
Volkswagen Group
3.8 %
3.9 %
3.9 %
95.3 %
96.2 %
95.4 %
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Dec 2022 Forecast
Dec 2021 Actual
Nov 2022 Actual
BMW
3.6 %
3.6 %
3.4 %
Daimler
2.6 %
2.6 %
2.5 %
Ford
11.2 %
12.1 %
11.0 %
GM
15.7 %
13.4 %
16.4 %
Honda
8.6 %
9.5 %
7.9 %
Hyundai
6.7 %
5.1 %
6.9 %
Kia
5.6 %
4.1 %
5.6 %
Nissan
5.5 %
6.3 %
5.0 %
Stellantis
7.3 %
11.3 %
8.6 %
Subaru
5.3 %
4.6 %
5.0 %
Tesla
3.8 %
4.3 %
3.7 %
Toyota
15.3 %
14.8 %
15.4 %
Volkswagen Group
4.0 %
4.3 %
4.1 %
95.1 %
96.0 %
95.3 %
ATP
Manufacturer
Dec 2022 Forecast
Dec 2021 Actual
Nov 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$69,149
$63,478
$68,385
8.9 %
1.1 %
Daimler
$73,758
$73,011
$73,640
1.0 %
0.2 %
Ford
$55,652
$50,279
$54,025
10.7 %
3.0 %
GM
$52,568
$53,906
$52,602
-2.5 %
-0.1 %
Honda
$37,299
$35,275
$37,127
5.7 %
0.5 %
Hyundai
$36,967
$36,144
$36,420
2.3 %
1.5 %
Kia
$35,309
$32,930
$34,158
7.2 %
3.4 %
Nissan
$37,140
$34,790
$37,125
6.8 %
0.0 %
Stellantis
$55,362
$52,025
$54,813
6.4 %
1.0 %
Subaru
$35,786
$34,806
$35,487
2.8 %
0.8 %
Toyota
$40,281
$39,930
$40,899
0.9 %
-1.5 %
Volkswagen Group
$50,357
$48,375
$48,910
4.1 %
3.0 %
Industry
$45,628
$44,683
$45,227
2.1 %
0.9 %
$945
$400
Incentives
Manufacturer
Dec 2022 Forecast
Dec 2021 Actual
Nov 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$1,766
$2,797
$1,358
-36.9 %
30.0 %
Daimler
$1,379
$2,427
$1,467
-43.2 %
-6.0 %
Ford
$1,227
$2,443
$1,091
-49.8 %
12.5 %
GM
$1,484
$1,807
$1,384
-17.9 %
7.2 %
Honda
$1,000
$1,586
$983
-37.0 %
1.7 %
Hyundai
$1,076
$1,199
$980
-10.2 %
9.8 %
Kia
$489
$1,652
$470
-70.4 %
4.0 %
Nissan
$1,074
$2,000
$1,501
-46.3 %
-28.4 %
Stellantis
$1,689
$2,452
$1,594
-31.1 %
6.0 %
Subaru
$567
$1,058
$531
-46.4 %
6.7 %
Toyota
$573
$1,288
$611
-55.5 %
-6.4 %
Volkswagen Group
$1,704
$2,097
$1,488
-18.7 %
14.5 %
Industry
$1,121
$1,906
$1,072
-41.2 %
4.5 %
-$785
$48
Incentives as % of ATP
Manufacturer
Dec 2022 Forecast
Dec 2021 Actual
Nov 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
2.6 %
4.4 %
2.0 %
-42.0 %
28.6 %
Daimler
1.9 %
3.3 %
2.0 %
-43.8 %
-6.2 %
Ford
2.2 %
4.9 %
2.0 %
-54.6 %
9.2 %
GM
2.8 %
3.4 %
2.6 %
-15.8 %
7.3 %
Honda
2.7 %
4.5 %
2.6 %
-40.4 %
1.3 %
Hyundai
2.9 %
3.3 %
2.7 %
-12.2 %
8.2 %
Kia
1.4 %
5.0 %
1.4 %
-72.4 %
0.6 %
Nissan
2.9 %
5.7 %
4.0 %
-49.7 %
-28.5 %
Stellantis
3.1 %
4.7 %
2.9 %
-35.3 %
4.9 %
Subaru
1.6 %
3.0 %
1.5 %
-47.9 %
5.9 %
Toyota
1.4 %
3.2 %
1.5 %
-55.9 %
-4.9 %
Volkswagen Group
3.4 %
4.3 %
3.0 %
-21.9 %
11.2 %
Industry
2.5 %
4.3 %
2.4 %
-42.4 %
3.6 %
Revenue
Manufacturer
Dec 2022 Forecast
Dec 2021 Actual
Nov 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$58,206,888,261
$54,531,925,314
$51,481,485,761
6.7 %
13.1 %
(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
