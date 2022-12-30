Everest Medicines to Hold New Corporate Strategy Online Conference Calls

SHANGHAI, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX: 1952), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines, announced that the Company's management will host conference calls to introduce its new corporate strategy. Mr. Rogers Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Medicines and Mr. Ian Woo, President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide details of the Company's strategic planning for the next stage of its growth.

The English session of the conference call will be held at 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time (7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time) on January 3rd, 2023, and a Mandarin session of the conference call will be held at 10:00 A.M. Beijing Time on January 4th (9:00 P.M. Eastern Time on January 3rd, 2023).

Conference Call Information:

For English Session:

Time: 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time, January 3rd, 2023

Pre-Registration Link: https://www.acecamptech.com/eventDetail/60503222. Participants need to register in advance of the conference call.

Webcast Link: https://www.acecamptech.com/meeting_live/70504792/3928?event_id=60503222

Alternatively, participants may dial in to the conference call using below dial-in information:

United States: +1-646-2543594

Mainland China: +86-10-58084166 (EN)

+86-10-58084199 (CN) Hong Kong: +852-30051313 (EN) +852-30051355 (CN) United Kingdom: International: +44-20-76600166 (EN) +1-866-6363243 (EN) Password: 725105



For Mandarin Session:

Time: 10:00 A.M. Beijing Time, January 4th, 2023

Webcast Link: https://s.comein.cn/AhhxE

Alternatively, participants may dial into the conference call using below dial-in information:

United States: +1-646-5189851

Mainland China: +86-4001668383

+86-01053827136 Hong Kong: Taiwan: +852-30183077 +886-277414090 Singapore: +65-31589102 United Kingdom: Korean: +44-2034816289 +82-0079885238059 Password: 451984



The replay of English session will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at http://www.everestmedicines.com.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record from both leading global pharmaceutical companies and local Chinese pharmaceutical companies in high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development, and operations. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late-stage clinical development. The Company's therapeutic areas of interest include cardio-renal diseases, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the business operations and financial condition of the Company, which can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, or other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company and are unforeseeable. Therefore, the actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions, such as future changes and developments in our business, competitive environment, political, economic, legal and social conditions. The Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

