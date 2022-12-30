One of the nation's top RIA firms supporting one of its elite offensive lines ahead of College Football Playoff

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemus Capital, LLC ("Telemus"), an independent wealth advisory firm based in Southfield, Michigan, today announced it has signed its first Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) partnership in a deal with players of the University of Michigan football team.

The top-ranked advisory firm in Michigan and a top 20 RIA nationwide, as named by Forbes/SHOOK, is collaborating with five offensive lineman for the Wolverines, including tackles Ryan Hayes and Giovanni El-Hadi, guards Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter and center Olu Oluwatimi.

The undefeated Wolverines will play in this weekend's College Football Playoff for the second straight season. The Big Ten champions are the No. 2 team in the nation and have the best offensive line in all of college football, having recently repeated as the winner of the Joe Moore Award. The annual award recognizes the toughest, most physical offensive line in the country.

"We are thrilled to support one of the nation's elite offensive lines," said Lyle Wolberg, CFP, CEO and Partner at Telemus Capital. "These incredible student-athletes have put in a tremendous amount of time and effort this season in protecting their quarterback and helping their team reach the pinnacle of the sport. At Telemus our team protects our clients' wealth and we are extremely proud of both our nationally ranked Telemus team and the Michigan Wolverines."

As part of the NIL deal, the five players will be a part of a new marketing campaign on social media that shares how Telemus protects client wealth, just like Michigan's offensive line protects their quarterback.

This is a paid endorsement and none of the five endorsing players are clients of Telemus Capital, LLC ("Telemus"). This is a conflict of interest because due to such compensation, the players have an incentive to recommend Telemus Capital. Forbes' America's Top RIA Firms (2022) award based on 12/31/2021 data. Telemus did not pay to participate in this ranking but does pay a fee to use the award's promotional material. Important additional disclosures are available here.

Founded in 2005 as a fee-based RIA committed to upholding a high fiduciary standard, Telemus currently manages and advises on approximately $3 billion in investment assets for wealthy individuals, families and their related interests. Telemus is based in Southfield, Michigan, with offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit telemus.com.

