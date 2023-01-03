Hytech launches its first global metaverse D&D in Decentraland

SINGAPORE, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International management consultancy firm, Hytech, has launched its new brand at its first global Dinner & Dance (D&D) event in the Metaverse, which broke Decentraland's record for the most visitors in an hour.

Hytech provides management consultancy services to fintech firms globally. The move consolidates its teams across different verticals - including operations, cybersecurity, human resources, data analytics, and app development support – under a single umbrella.

The virtual event was conceptualised by Sara Zhang, Head of Global HR at Hytech, and the launch was disguised as a Christmas party for maximum brand impact. The purpose-built space also included videos, games, lucky draw, and exclusive wearable non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Over 980 employees attended the virtual event and 3,910 units of NFTs were redeemed. The surge in visitors broke Decentraland's record for the most number of visitors within an hour, and was one of the most popular events of the day.

Sara says Hytech's brand launch was crucial to building a strong sense of belonging for its employees within the sprawling organisation. "Our operations were very isolated, due to our teams being physically located in different offices around the world. It was essential to create a unified identity for them, so they know they are part of a bigger family with a common purpose and vision that goes beyond their four walls."

Even the choice of launching the brand in the Metaverse, alluded to the challenges of running a global team. "With our team members working in different markets and time zones, it was difficult to find a suitable time and place to meet. Furthermore, with Hytech's expertise, our people live and breathe technology and innovation daily. So the virtual gathering on the Metaverse was the right choice on so many levels."

"The launch is just the start, our success will come as we continue to build our operations with the refreshed brand," says Sara.

About Hytech

Hytech is a global management consultancy firm, specialising in driving digital transformation for businesses in the fintech industries. Hytech operates at the intersection of business and technology by amalgamating innovative thinking with unrivalled industry knowledge, to deliver end-to-end data-driven solutions for cloud services, cyber-security solutions, IT consultancy, and other support services.

We're connecting the dots, so you won't have to.

