Intelligent Engineering Platform Motion G Raises Over US$15 Million

SINGAPORE, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion G, Inc. has recently raised over US$15 Million in Pre-A round, led by New Wheel Capital. The startup plans to accelerate the developments of data-centric foundation models, digital twin and automation software to significantly speed up the industrial engineering processes.

AI and smart software will fundamentally change the engineering processes of product design, verification, testing, manufacturing and services, and this paradigm shift is a great opportunity to improve the industry energy efficiency in the short term as well. Singapore based Motion G is developing the intelligent engineering platform to capitalize on the above trends and opportunities. The platform can significantly reduce the R&D cost and time to market, enable features on demand for low-cost delivery, verify designs in real time, and make the industrial products smarter and more efficient to operate.

As its first application, Motion G's intelligent engineering platform has revolutionized the solutions for traditional motion control. These solutions have been adopted rapidly by the manufactures of flexible transport systems, Li-ion battery, food and beverage packaging systems, oil drilling rigs, industrial robots, semiconductors, 3C devices, automated guided vehicles, and electric tools.

