Newly Launched Website, TheLandings.com, Enhances User Experience and Showcases the Unique Lifestyle of the Premier Community and Club

SKIDAWAY ISLAND, Ga., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Savannah, Georgia's premier private residential community and club, The Landings and The Landings Golf & Athletic Club are pleased to announce the launch of its updated and unified website: www.TheLandings.com.

Previously hosted on two separate domains (TheLandings.com and LandingsClub.com), the new cohesive website combines all the offerings into one modern, efficient, and user-friendly platform to engage and inspire its audiences.

"While we operate as two separate businesses—The Landings Company and The Landings Golf & Athletic Club—we are one community," said Gary Lorfano, director of membership, marketing and communications, The Landings Golf & Athletic Club. "Combining the two entities together into one site eases navigation and brings to life the unique Landings lifestyle."

"As Soon as You Arrive, You Know You're Somewhere Special"

This may be the headline of the homepage referring to the community, which offers its residents a significant lifestyle featuring six championship golf courses, five swimming pools, multiple clubhouses and dining experiences, a state-of-the-art wellness center, large court-sports facility with 31 tennis courts, two deep-water marinas and 30+ miles of fitness trails—but it's just as descriptive of the new site. Visitors to TheLandings.com will notice numerous website upgrades, including plentiful visual imagery, useful and searchable content, and intuitive navigation.

"The ultimate goal was to offer a user-friendly and technologically best-in-class site that highlights all of what The Landings offers through the lens of the members, residents, prospective residents and staff," said Raoul Rushin, President, The Landings Company. "So, whether visitors are looking for information on the community, searching for their dream home, or learning more about our golf and athletic club, they will be immersed with photos, stories and information of our truly unique lifestyle and world-class amenities."

New Site. New Name.

In addition to the imagery and content to help distinguish the community, the new site was also the ideal time to formally announce the name change from The Landings Club to The Landings Golf & Athletic Club. The subtle change better reflects and emphasizes the key differentiators, and includes the feature that created the community, drives its value and is tied to the real estate values of so many homes: its six championship golf courses.

"By being more inclusive and descriptive of our offerings, the name enhancement will help in attracting new members by broadening the Club's appeal," said Lorfano.

For more information on The Landings or The Landings Golf & Athletic Club and to view the new site, visit www.TheLandings.com

About The Landings on Skidaway Island

The Landings on Skidaway Island is a master planned community located just 20 minutes from downtown Savannah, GA on a private island. The gated community offers its residents a significant club lifestyle that offers members access to six championship golf courses, nine dining experiences, a 52,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art wellness center, a large court sports facility with 31 tennis courts, 14 pickleball courts and eight bocce courts, over 30 miles of walking/biking trails and two deep water marinas. Club membership is offered through The Landings Golf & Athletic Club, considered one of the south's premier private residential clubs.

