"2023 Word of the Year: ELEVATE"

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New & innovative marketing firm, IGNYT Agency, launches this week and is already making an impact across the metroplex. Having already worked with clients on debut novels, music festivals, and virtual sports it's clear that this exceptional start-up is anything but the boring, cookie-cutter agencies of the past.

Located in the Clearfork area of Fort Worth, Texas, IGNYT is utilizing its diversified expertise to create & execute customizable marketing strategies for clients seeking a trusted partner to achieve innovative growth in 2023 & beyond! Through extensive due diligence on your brand and competitive landscape, IGNYT elevates its clients to a new scope of possibilities, far & above the competition. Creating strategic partnerships that foster sustainable growth in varied business cycles is the intention behind IGNYT's unconventional approach.

Trailblazers in their respective fields, Justin Bradley of JAG Metals LLC and Michael Zangoei of Golden Glove Capital, have banded together in a new way to create this exciting new endeavor. Though usually this tandem is working together behind the scenes to ensure a well-oiled machine, they've gone in a new direction by creating something new! With a passion for the industry, a keen eye for talent, and years of business acumen these accomplished professionals have started something that will no doubt venture down the same successful path they've forged before.

About IGNYT Agency:

Justin Bradley is co-founder of JAG Metals LLC. JAG was co-founded by Justin Bradley and Blake Bailey in 2015 and is a mid-market metal manufacturer that supplies metal building components and packages to contractors, construction companies and homeowners in Texas. JAG has proven tremendously successful and has grown to become an industry leader after several years of healthy growth; from a startup to a middle market company in less than 5 years. Mr. Bradley can largely attribute JAG's rise to investing in dynamic marketing strategies.

Michael Zangoei is a Co-Founder and serves as the Chief Executive Officer for IGNYT Agency. Mr. Zangoei is an accomplished executive with 20 years of experience as a Corporate Banker, Founder, Executive and Board Member. Mr. Zangoei is a forward thinker and enjoys the challenge of unlocking value for scalable companies.

Justin and Michael can attribute much of their success to their ability to be "outside the box" professionals that pride themselves on relationship-oriented service.

