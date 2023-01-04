Invitae to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that Ken Knight, president & chief executive officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Pacific.

The live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the investors section of the company website at ir.invitae.com . A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Invitae

Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company trusted by millions of patients and their providers to deliver timely genetic information simplified by digital technology. With accurate and actionable answers to strengthen medical decision-making, Invitae gives individuals and their families powerful, personalized insights that could improve and extend their lives. Invitae's genetics experts apply a rigorous approach to data and research, serving as the foundation of their mission to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people.

To learn more, visit invitae.com

