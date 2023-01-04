SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 9, 2023 - (NASDAQ: EIGR)

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc..

CLASS PERIOD: March 10, 2021 to October 4, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants overstated Eiger's clinical and regulatory drug development expertise; (ii) defendants failed to properly assess, and/or ignored issues with, the design of the TOGETHER study and its ability to support the Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") for the Company's product candidate, peginterferon lambda ; (iii) there were issues with the conduct of the TOGETHER study and/or the TOGETHER study was not properly designed for the peginterferon lambda EUA in the current context of the pandemic; (iv) as a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was unlikely to approve the submission of a peginterferon lambda EUA; (v) as a result of all the foregoing, peginterferon lambda's regulatory and commercial prospects for the treatment of COVID-19 were overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

