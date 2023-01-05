BrightNight Announces David Grigsby as Chief Accounting Officer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightNight, the next generation renewable power producer built to deliver clean and dispatchable solutions, today announced David Grigsby joined BrightNight in the newly created position of Chief Accounting Officer. In this role, David will focus on the expansion of the company's accounting, audit, financial planning and analysis (FP&A), compliance, and controls capabilities across BrightNight's global platform.

David has over 28-years of global accounting and finance experience in energy-related industries. Before joining BrightNight, David spent 25-years with ENGIE (formerly known as GDF Suez) where he served as chief accounting officer, corporate controller, and controller for the generation and trading business units in North America. In these roles, David managed and grew large, global teams, scaled processes and systems, and built best-in-class accounting and finance capabilities to support a high-growth global business. Prior to ENGIE, David served in other senior roles including audit for Deloitte & Touché LLP.

"BrightNight is growing rapidly in delivering the next-generation of dispatchable renewable power projects," said BrightNight CEO Martin Hermann. "David brings tremendous experience to our global operations. In his previous roles, he oversaw the accounting, financial controls, and reporting across both physical and trading operations for public and private companies. David will help ensure the integrity of our financial reporting, an essential activity for BrightNight, our valued investors, and other stakeholders. In his new role, David will also be launching the company's new shared services center (SSC) in India to provide for greater platform efficiencies across accounting, treasury, and FP&A. David joins a growing team of experienced energy leaders at BrightNight who are leveraging their respective energy experience in redefining the renewable energy industry globally."

"BrightNight has a strong financial and operational foundation and a winning strategy," David said. "Our model as an independent renewable power producer managing a large portfolio of global projects requires both rigor and standardization in the areas of finance, accounting, and controls. I look forward to applying my experience in these areas and continuing to scale and grow the team, including the SSC. I am delighted to join BrightNight at such an exciting time for both the company and industry and look forward to helping BrightNight deliver on its steep, exponential growth."

BrightNight is the first global renewable integrated power company designed to provide utility and commercial and industrial customers with clean, dispatchable renewable power solutions. BrightNight works with customers across the U.S. and Asia Pacific to design, develop, and operate safe, reliable, large-scale renewable power projects optimized to better manage the intermittent nature of renewable energy. Its deep customer engagement process, team of proven power experts, and industry-leading solutions enable customers to overcome challenging energy sustainability standards, rapidly changing grid dynamics, and the transition away from fossil fuel generation. To learn more, visit: www.brightnightpower.com

