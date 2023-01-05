Internova Travel Group on the Path to Carbon Neutral in 2023

In addition, new programs will help business and leisure travelers meet sustainability goals

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a pledge to help fight the effects of global climate change, Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies, is on its path to becoming carbon neutral with its employee travel by the end of 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Internova Travel Group) (PRNewswire)

Last year, Internova launched a partnership with Sustainable Travel International, a global organization that has more than 15 years of experience developing successful sustainable travel practices and supporting some of the best carbon offset programs for the travel industry. Leveraging Sustainable Travel International's advisory services, as well as key learnings from various initiatives across our industry, Internova continues to build relationships with sustainability associations.

To expand on those efforts, the company has developed two new programs for customers that will assist them in reducing their travel emissions:

The Climate Positive Program is designed for corporate customers, to help them assess their company's sustainability efforts, measure their emissions, develop options to offset those emissions and communicate to their stakeholders, customers and employees.

The Climate Action Program is designed for leisure travel clients, allowing them to make a 1 percent contribution of their trip cost to partially offset emissions. Travelers will also receive valuable tips and news on sustainability efforts in the industry. Internova is committed to providing its travel advisors with training on sustainability and offering workshops with travel suppliers on how to build sustainable itineraries.

These new initiatives reflect the growing importance that both business and leisure travelers place on sustainability — practices that meet our current needs without compromising those of future generations. Such practices include taking steps to protect the environment by mitigating the impact of greenhouse gas emissions.

Greenhouse gases trap heat in the earth's atmosphere and are a major contributor to climate change, including global warming. In 2020, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, carbon dioxide accounted for about 79 percent of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions from human activities, mainly through the use of fossil fuels like coal, natural gas and oil for energy and transportation.

According to a study released in April by the Global Business Travel Association, 89 percent of respondents said that sustainability is a priority for their company. The majority are already measuring and reporting on the environmental impact of their business travel. And they have incorporated or are planning to incorporate sustainability objectives in their travel policies. Similar polls have also shown overwhelming interest in sustainable tourism among leisure travelers.

Gabe Rizzi, President of Internova Travel Group, said, "As a travel company, we believe that we have a special responsibility to become a strong advocate for the environment. We want to help protect the world's natural and cultural resources so that people can enjoy them for generations to come. We believe Internova plays two critical roles in supporting sustainable travel globally."

"The first is spreading awareness of climate change through education and of the actions we can take today to help minimize its impacts around the world and secondly, we are on our path to becoming carbon neutral by the end of 2023. We believe we should lead by example as one of the world's largest travel services distribution companies."

Internova is joining a growing list of companies that have pledged to become carbon neutral by taking steps to offset the amount of carbon dioxide it emits into the atmosphere and to work with vendors who are committed to sustainable practices. Our carbon offset credits will go towards verified projects including forestry, energy and blue carbon. Many of these projects also offer better economic opportunities for local communities.

"Our passion is to help our customers travel and experience the diverse environment and cultures of our world," said Ka-Wai Siu, Internova's Vice President of Compliance and ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance). "We must take an active role to bring awareness of how climate change affects us all, what we can do now to help mitigate these impacts and promote a healthier environment, diversity and protection of natural and cultural resources. We all have an obligation to preserve the beauty of our world for the next traveler."

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 100,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Gaerlan

egaerlan@internova.com

212-944-1125

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Internova Travel Group