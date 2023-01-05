Jennifer Convery Joins Wilbur-Ellis Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilbur-Ellis announced today that Jennifer Convery has joined the Company's board of directors.

As a commercial and operational leader in the food industry, Ms. Convery has extensive experience executing a purpose-driven strategy, while exceeding financial targets. She designs and develops inclusive organizations that strive to overdeliver on their customers' expectations.

Ms. Convery has served in senior leadership roles at Griffith Foods, Inc., a privately held, global developer and manufacturer of food ingredient systems. As Group President, North America, she was responsible for the U.S., Canada and Mexico business units, which consistently delivered the largest revenue and profit for the company. As a member of the company's worldwide leadership team, she was instrumental in Griffith Foods' development of its purpose-driven strategic plan and operational success. She also held senior sales positions, including Vice President of Sales for Griffith Laboratories, USA. Prior to Griffith Foods, she held senior sales and marketing management roles at Johnson & Johnson and General Mills.

Ms. Convery holds a bachelor's degree in history from Brown University, and continued her education through executive programs at the Kellogg School of Management and Harvard Business School. She also serves on the Board of Directors of Dot Foods and HAMRA Enterprises, and was twice honored with Crain's Chicago Business Magazine's Top 50 Women Executives Over 50 Award.

"I'm delighted to welcome Jennifer Convery to the Wilbur-Ellis board of directors," said John P. Thacher, executive chairman of the Wilbur-Ellis board. "Jennifer is well known as an outstanding executive with a special talent for organizational development and building strong, resilient cultures. She is both strategic and visionary, yet very practical in her approach. We're very happy to have such an exceptional thought leader join the Wilbur-Ellis board."

In discussing her new role, Ms. Convery said: "I am so pleased to be joining the Wilbur-Ellis board of directors. Wilbur-Ellis has set its course – to be a leading marketer, distributor and manufacturer in food and agriculture markets, primarily in North America. I know these markets well, and I'm honored to play a role in driving that business strategy forward. I'm also looking forward to providing leadership as the company continues to build an empowering and inclusive culture, strengthens its relationships with customers, suppliers and industry leaders, and embraces sustainability in everything we do."

About the Wilbur-Ellis companies: Founded in 1921, the Wilbur-Ellis companies are leading marketers, distributors and manufacturers of agricultural products and animal nutrients in North America, as well as specialty chemicals and ingredients through its Connell business in Asia-Pacific. Wilbur-Ellis and Advent International recently announced plans for Connell and Advent's Caldic B.V. to form a partnership in the first quarter of 2023. Going forward, Wilbur-Ellis will focus on North American agricultural and animal nutrition markets, continuing to build strong relationships, make strategic market investments, and capitalize on new opportunities This strategy has enabled Wilbur-Ellis to continue to grow the business, with annual sales of over $3.5 billion. For more information, please visit www.wilburellis.com

