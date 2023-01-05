SafeSource Direct Delivers 1.5 Million Units of American-Made PPE to IHS Ahead of Schedule

BROUSSARD, La. , Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeSource Direct, LLC , the maker of high-quality, American-made personal protective equipment (PPE), delivered 1.5 million shoe covers ahead of schedule to the Indian Health Service , an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services that is responsible for providing federal health services to American Indians and Alaska Natives.

"We're proud to showcase our production capabilities through the early fulfillment of American-made PPE for IHS," said Justin Hollingsworth, CEO, SafeSource Direct. "We launched less than two years ago amid the COVID-19 pandemic as a solution to supply chain shortages. Now we're producing thousands upon thousands of gloves, masks, and other PPE every day."

SafeSource Direct provided the shoe covers for MedPlus Supply, LLC, the PPE vendor for JTM Enterprises, LLC , a leading American Indian owned prime contractor for IHS.

"Partnering with SafeSource Direct allowed us to provide high-quality shoe covers at light speed. It's a testament to our commitment to meeting the needs of our clients and to the American competitive advantage over foreign suppliers," said Chris Pretorius, Director of MedPlus Supply, LLC.

The American owned and operated supplier delivered 1.25 million shoe covers in the first tranche, representing over 80 percent of the order when only 50 percent was required. Just before the end of the year, SafeSource Direct delivered the remainder of the order, a month ahead of schedule.

In addition to shoe covers, SafeSource Direct produces chemo-rated nitrile exam gloves with FDA 510(k) clearance, Level 1 and 3 surgical ear loop and surgical tie masks and standard three-ply procedure masks. It will soon be making cup respirators, fishtail respirators, hair bouffant head covers, and isolation gowns.

SafeSource Direct stands out through its partnership with the Gulf South's largest health system, Ochsner Health, making it the only PPE manufacturer that is U.S. provider-owned with U.S. provider-owned quality control.

"One hundred percent American owned, American operated, and on American soil– we're uniquely positioned to help solve America's PPE supply challenges," Hollingsworth said.

