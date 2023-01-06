2023 ENA President Terry Foster to Focus on Inspiration

52nd Emergency Nurses Association President to start his term

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency nursing is all Terry Foster, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN knows. He started volunteering in an emergency department at 14 years old, then started his ED career as an LPN at 19.

He is currently a critical-care clinical nurse specialist in the emergency department at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, a Magnet-designated hospital, in northern Kentucky. Previously, he has had a variety of positions, including volunteer, ward clerk, LPN, staff nurse, charge nurse, critical-care instructor, clinical director and night supervisor at both the Mercy Hospitals of Cincinnati, Ohio, and at St. Elizabeth.

"I am extremely honored to serve as the 2023 ENA president. What I love about ENA is that it is member focused. I'm a working bedside nurse like them and I want members to know that I am available to them and listen to see how I can best help them," said Foster. "I hope to help our members find what inspires them as an ED nurse – whether that's through classes that ENA offers, ENA's annual conference, the ENA CONNECT community or the camaraderie with other members."

Foster joined ENA in the 1980s and is in fifth year on the ENA Board of Directors, but his involvement doesn't stop there. He served as his local chapter president twice and on the nominations and elections committee twice. He is a recipient of the Judith C. Kelleher Award, has received the ENA Lifetime Achievement Award and is a Fellow of the Academy of Emergency Nursing.

After preparing as President-elect last year, Foster is ready to take on the 2023 Emergency Nurses Association president role.

President: Terry Foster, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN, of Kentucky

President-elect: Chris Dellinger, MBA, BSN, RN, FAEN, of West Virginia

Secretary/Treasurer: Ryan Oglesby, PhD, MHA, RN, CEN, CFRN, NEA-BC, of Florida

Immediate Past President: Jennifer Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, NE-BC, of Maine

Dustin Bass , MHA, BSN, RN, CEN, NE-BC, of North Carolina

Joop Breuer, RN , FAEN, of the Netherlands

Steven Jewell, BSN, RN, of Texas

Chris Parker , MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CFRN, CNL, NRP, TCRN, of Virginia

Cheryl Randolph , MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, FNP-BC, TCRN, FAEN, of California

Jack Rodgers , MBA, BSN, RN, EMT-P, CEN, FAEN, of Georgia

Rachael Smith , MSN, RN, CEN, CCRN, CPEN, CNE, TCRN, of Connecticut

Emerging Professional Liaison: Nisreen Atta, MSN, RN, of Wisconsin

Chief Executive Officer: Nancy MacRae, MS, of Illinois

