AMGEN AND BIOLABS LA AT THE LUNDQUIST INSTITUTE ANNOUNCE NAMMI THERAPEUTICS TO RECEIVE THE THIRD AMGEN GOLDEN TICKET

Biotherapeutics Company to Receive lab Space, Mentoring and Other Benefits

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and BioLabs LA at The Lundquist Institute today announced that Nammi Therapeutics has been awarded the third Amgen Golden Ticket in Southern California. Nammi Therapeutics will receive one year of lab space at BioLabs LA at The Lundquist Institute (TLI) as well as additional facility benefits and connections to Amgen's scientific and business leaders.

The Amgen Golden Ticket winner was chosen by a team of Amgen scientific leaders at a virtual pitch event. Five finalists pitched their business plans before Amgen's internal committee that evaluated the strength and novelty of their scientific rationale, subject matter expertise and business plan viability. This is the third Amgen Golden Ticket awarded to help accelerate life science startups in Southern California.

Perspectives on announcement:

"As we announce our third Southern California Golden Ticket winner, it's exciting to see how Amgen's partnership with BioLabs LA at The Lundquist Institute has already made an impact on scientific research in the greater Los Angeles area, helping to accelerate the growth and development of several life-science startups. We look forward to extending this opportunity to Nammi Therapeutics and their exciting work in immuno-oncology." – Alan Russell , Ph.D., vice president of Biologic Therapeutic Discovery at Amgen





"It has been an honor to work with BioLabs, the Lundquist Institute, and Amgen on the third consecutive Golden Ticket event. After witnessing the success of the first two award recipients (Karma Biotechnologies and Diadem Therapeutics), we cannot wait to see what progress this collaboration with Nammi Therapeutics drives next." – Lindsay Bourgeois , site director, BioLabs LA





"Nammi is honored to have been chosen as the winner of the Amgen-BioLabs Golden Ticket Award. The material support for our organization is very helpful and having the promise of the Nammi immuno-oncology platform technologies to improve the lives of cancer patients recognized by a leader in the field such as Amgen is even more rewarding. We look forward to working with Amgen and BioLabs as we advance our lead programs and grow our organization." – David R. Stover , Ph.D., president and CEO, Nammi Therapeutics

Amgen supports life science startups through Golden Ticket awards and affiliated engagement in other biotech innovation hubs, including San Francisco, Boston, Singapore and Toronto. Nammi Therapeutics is the 30th Golden Ticket winner since program inception in 2014.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2022, Amgen was named one of the "World's Best Employers" by Forbes and one of "America's 100 Most Sustainable Companies" by Barron's.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About The Lundquist Institute: Research with reach™

The Lundquist Institute is an engine of innovation with a global reach and a 69-year reputation of improving and saving lives. With its new medical research building, its state-of-the-art incubator, "BioLabs at The Lundquist," existing laboratory and support infrastructure, and the development of a new 15-acre business tech park, the Lundquist Institute serves as a hub for the Los Angeles area's burgeoning biotech scene. The research institute has over 100 principal investigators (PhDs, MDs, and MD/PhDs) working on more than 600 research studies, including therapies for numerous, and often fatal orphan diseases. Find out more at https://lundquist.org.

About BioLabs LA at The Lundquist Institute

Encompassing the entire third floor of The Lundquist Institute's new Medical Research Lab building, BioLabs LA offers shared lab facilities designed for high-potential, early-stage life since companies. BioLabs creates co-working communities that pair premium, fully equipped and supported lab and office space with unparalleled access for entrepreneurs to networking, industry partners, and capital. Find out more at https://www.biolabs.io/la.

About Nammi Therapeutics, Inc.

Nammi Therapeutics, Inc. is an immuno-oncology company based in Los Angeles that is developing platforms and products that selectively activate anti-tumor immunity within the tumor microenvironment while minimizing systemic activation. By reducing systemic activation of the immune system, Nammi expects to improve safety and enhance the ability to combine multiple immune modulators. Nammi's lead product candidate, QXL138AM, is a Masked Immunocytokine (MIC) targeting a masked interferon to the tumor antigen, CD138. In addition to the MIC platform, Nammi has also developed a nanoparticle platform to deliver Immune Modulating Prodrugs (IMPs) using their Nammisome technology. Multiple Nammisome clinical candidates have also been selected for development. Find out more at www.NammiRX.com.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks

Michael Strapazon, 805-313-5553 (media)

The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

Keith B. Hoffman, Ph.D., 310-974-9301, keith.hoffman@lundquist.org

BioLabs LA

Lindsay Bourgeois, 978-852-1081, lbourgeois@biolabs.io

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amgen