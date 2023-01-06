NICB APPLAUDS FORMER MASSACHUSETTS GOVERNOR, STATE LEGISLATURE FOR PASSING AND SIGNING BILL H.5356

NICB Rallied Key Stakeholders To Help Curb Catalytic Converter Theft

DES PLAINES, Ill., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the nation's premier non-profit organization dedicated to identifying, preventing and deterring insurance fraud and crime, applauds former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and the Massachusetts state legislature for passing and signing Bill H.5356. The Bill establishes penalties for the unauthorized sale of metals and catalytic converters and was declared an emergency law necessary for immediate preservation of public convenience.

National Insurance Crime Bureau logo (PRNewsfoto/National Insurance Crime Bureau) (PRNewswire)

NICB Rallied Key Stakeholders To Help Curb Catalytic Converter Theft.

"We have seen a dramatic 1,215% increase of catalytic converter theft nationwide since the pandemic began. Vehicle crime and catalytic converter theft is plaguing our country and more needs to be done," said NICB President and CEO David Glawe. "NICB thanks former Governor Baker, the Massachusetts state legislature, and many of our great partners and stakeholders for their work in passing this bill."

Bill H.5356 seeks to curb catalytic converter thefts by limiting secondary sales without proof of ownership, and by imposing additional recordkeeping requirements.

For more information on catalytic converter theft or to find a catalytic converter etching event in your area, visit NICB's website, WWW.NICB.org.

Should your catalytic converter be stolen, call law enforcement and your insurer immediately.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422) or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. The NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $582 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 96% of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau