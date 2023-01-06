Vector Elevates Molly Yakubian to Managing Partner

New Leadership Renews the Firm's Commitment to Solve Long-Standing

Fund Administration Challenges for the Alternative Asset Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector, a modern fund administration services provider to closed-end alternative investment firms, today announced that Molly Yakubian has been named Managing Partner.

(PRNewsfoto/Vector AIS) (PRNewswire)

Vector, a fund admin services provider, announced today that Molly Yakubian has been named Managing Partner.

Yakubian has served as Vector's Chief Operating Officer since mid-2021 and has a proven track record of driving business growth and improving operational efficiencies. In her new role as Managing Partner, Molly will oversee all day-to-day operations of the company and guide its strategic direction. Under her leadership and with the backing of committed investors, Vector will continue to grow and fulfill its mission of modernizing fund administration.

As the alternative asset industry expands and there is an increasing demand for real-time data, fund managers are plagued by inefficient and outdated tools for tracking financial performance metrics, assessing portfolio risk, and delivering timely communications. Vector's top priority is to deliver industry-leading technology, top tier talent and a comprehensive suite of integrated fund services to clients and industry participants to address these challenges.

"I am excited to lead Vector into its next chapter, particularly as we strive to reach significant milestones in 2023," said Yakubian. "I believe that diverse perspectives and experiences are crucial for success, and I'm thrilled to continue to work with our amazing team to drive growth and impact. Our entire team is focused on collaborating with clients and the industry to vastly improve fund administration and provide a seamless stakeholder experience."

As a company, Vector is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion in leadership, and looks forward to the positive impact this transition will have on company culture and performance.

About Vector

Vector is a different kind of fund administrator. Vector is committed to building the next generation of fund administration. We provide closed-end alternative investment firms with industry-leading technology, top-tier talent, innovative workflows, and a comprehensive suite of integrated fund services.

Our offerings include: fund accounting and reporting; capital calls and distributions; fund operational support; investor reporting and access to an LP portal; fund launch support; tax and audit process management; general partner support and anti-money laundering screening.

Learn more at VectorAIS.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vector AIS