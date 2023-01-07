theLotter Texas Reports String of Online Lottery Winners, as Mega Millions Hits $1.1 Billion

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- theLotter Texas, which operates the state's premier online lottery ticket purchasing service, reports increased website traffic with the Mega Millions jackpot on the rise. The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $1.1 Billion .

With every story of a big lottery jackpot winner, one question typically comes to mind: "Where did they buy the winning ticket?" In Texas, the answer is increasingly becoming familiar: they got it from theLotter Texas!

Just this past November, one lucky Dallas man became a millionaire overnight with a ticket he purchased through the app. "I work late, so it's easier to do it online," he said about trying theLotter.

Since launching in 2020, theLotter Texas has been on a steady roll with lottery winners around the state . A month before the most recent November winner, in October 2022, a Houston resident had also scooped up $50,000 in the Powerball, while in April, a man from Seguin landed himself a $25,000 Cash Five jackpot . The Seguin winner, a farmer, won less than a month after he had bought his first ever lottery ticket with theLotter. He said, "It's a lot easier than going to the store, retaining the ticket and this way I could do everything online and have everything checked and have everybody else doing my dirty work for me and my running around."

Another Texan who got the good news earlier in the year was a U.S. Army service member from Cedar Park. He snagged $10,000 from a Mega Millions draw on April 16, 2022. When asked if he would recommend the service, he said, "Yes, actually I already have!"

Looking at the options, many would agree for saving time and not missing opportunities to play, theLotter seems to have found a winning edge.

