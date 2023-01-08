New era in China: Kindergarten teacher passionate about growth of students

BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Jody-Leigh Pienaar from South Africa is a teacher in an international kindergarten in Chengdu. She has been living and working there for three years. Chengdu is a trendy city where new things are popping up all the time and everyone can find their preferred lifestyle, according to Jody.

As a teacher, Pienaar is always passionate about each student's English learning and personal growth. Seeing students learning and progressing has brought her a great sense of accomplishment, Jody says.

Watch the video to find out more.

