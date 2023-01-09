Bexson Biomedical Issued USPTO Patent on Proprietary Formulation Technology, SEVALENT™

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexson Biomedical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on disrupting the small molecule injectable market and enabling home health solutions, today announced the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued patent 11,534,454 titled Complexing Agent Salt Formulations of Pharmaceutical Compounds.

Bexson's formulation technology, branded as SEVALENT™, is the basis for the Company's lead therapy utilizing ketamine for post-operative pain management. This patent now expands the potential utility of its technology to a broad range of additional small molecules enabling intravenous (IV)-only therapies to be delivered subcutaneously in a controlled manner for use in the home setting.

"This patent is critical in protecting our novel salt formulation, SEVALENT™, across an extensive range of therapeutic areas," commented Jeffrey Becker, MD, Chief Scientific Officer. "We believe SEVALENT™ creates the opportunity to migrate a wide variety of small molecule therapies from IV to subcutaneous administration which will be a game changer for both patients and payors."

"We are pleased with this step forward in building out the Company's patent portfolio and achieving another important milestone in protecting our formulation technology," said Gregg Peterson, CEO. "In addition, this patent further strengthens our intellectual property position and underscores our strong commitment to innovation in advancing subcutaneous delivery of small molecule therapies."

Bexson Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on disrupting the small molecule injectable market and enabling home health solutions through new formulations designed for subcutaneous delivery. Bexson's proprietary platform, SEVALENT™, can be applied to small molecules across a broad range of drug classes, enabling IV therapies to be delivered subcutaneously.

Bexson's lead therapy, BB106, is a low-dose ketamine treatment for post-operative pain management, a $36B global market and leading driver of opioid addiction. Additionally, management believes its BB106 formulation technology can be utilized to address various mental health indications.

