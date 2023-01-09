Brad Ferguson Named CEO of Pure Archery Group

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Archery Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Ferguson as Chief Executive Officer. Having nearly 30 years of experience, Ferguson has held various leadership positions in public and private companies across multiple industries. For the last eight years, Ferguson served as the Chief Financial Officer for Pure Archery Group and played a key role on the Pure Archery leadership team.

Pure Archery Group (PRNewswire)

"Brad is a proven leader and someone we all feel has the vision and experience to grow Pure Archery Group," said Jason C. Rebrook, CEO of JDH Capital. "We are excited about the opportunities and the energy Brad brings as we continue to produce the premium archery products that our customers expect and deserve."

In July of 2022, JDH Capital purchased Pure Archery Group. JDH Capital focuses investments on long-term growth opportunities across multiple industries.

"I am humbled by the trust that has been put in me," Brad Ferguson said. "For the last eight years, I have been honored to work alongside some of the most dedicated employees in the business who truly care about making sure we are providing the highest quality products for our loyal and discerning customers. Together, we are going to earn the business of the sportsmen who rely on our commitment to excellence and innovation."

About Pure Archery Group

Pure Archery Group, known as Bowtech until 2020, owns and operates several leading archery brands including Bowtech, Diamond, Excalibur, Black Gold, TightSpot, RipCord, and Octane. Headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, the company is focused on the design and manufacturing of durable, accurate, high-performance bows, crossbows and archery accessories distributed worldwide. Current production locations span prominent sporting goods hubs, including Oregon, Montana, Michigan and Ontario (Canada). Learn more at: www.purearcherygroup.com.

About JDH Capital

JDH Capital is a private investment firm based in Houston, Texas and was established in 2017. JDH Capital engages in a wide range of investment activities and has the flexibility to invest in a broad range of asset classes across multiple industries. JDH Capital endeavors to partner with our portfolio companies to generate consistent risk-adjusted returns over a long-time horizon. Find more information at www.jdhcap.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JDH Capital; Pure Archery Group