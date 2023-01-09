REGENATIVE LABS PUBLISHES CASE STUDY DEMONSTRATING NEW APPLICATION OF WHARTON'S JELLY ALLOGRAFTS IN POST-SURGICAL BREAST REDUCTION CARE

PENSACOLA, Fla., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenative Labs (Regenative), a leading HCT/P manufacturer has published a case study in the Journal of Biomedical Research and Environmental Sciences alongside Dr. Alan Meglin, of Advanced Regenerative Therapy in Georgia. This case study demonstrates a precedent for the application of Wharton's Jelly flowable allografts in complicated post-surgical wounds and uncovers a new homologous use application.

More than 90k breast reductions are performed each year. Reduction Mammaplasty has a post-surgical complication rate of up to 54%. The average price of breast reduction is $7000 alone, with extra care incurring additional cost. Wound dehiscence, the likelihood of the wound reopening, is upwards of 25% in reduction mammoplasty.

In this case study, Meglin's patient underwent an elective lower body lift in conjunction with a breast reduction and nipple-areolar transplant, experiencing post wound dehiscence (wound opening), requiring rapid wound closure to avoid further pain and risk of infection. Prior to application of Regenative's product, the patient underwent eight weeks of conservative measures, which failed to close the wound, leaving it open for infection and eroding the patient's self-image and confidence. In contrast, using Regenative's product showed marked improvement in the patient's outcomes.

"Using Regenative's product, we were able to use flowable Wharton's Jelly in closing the wound and decrease the size of the wound from three and a half centimeters to less than a centimeter in less than 21 days," Meglin shared. "This patient went from distraught, discouraged, and really regretting ever having the surgery, to within less than a week feeling hopeful that the outcome would be good," he concluded.

Upon initial examination by Meglin, the wound measured 2.5 cm x 3.5cm x 1.25 cm deep with no sign of epithelization, or process of covering the epithelial surface. Ten days after applying Regenative's product, the wound had decreased to 2 cm x 2 cm x .5 cm deep with 43% epithelization. At 21 days, the wound was completely closed, with 100% epithelization.

Regenative has been tracking data in a comprehensive repository in which physicians across specialties submit patient data as they track patient outcomes up to 120 days after the patient receives an application of Regenative's products. Regenative encourages an outcomes-based, data-driven approach to medicine; measuring and reporting outcomes is the best way to facilitate improvements and adoption of best practices, leading to improved outcomes in a cycle of scientific advancement. This type of approach has allowed doctors like Meglin to contribute to the literature surrounding the field.

"This retrospective data repository is designed to promote a value-based, outcomes-focused practice and has inspired case studies and peer-reviewed research. We are calling on all physicians across the country to engage with us and advance the field of regenerative medicine," shared Regenative Labs CEO Tyler Barrett.

About Regenative Labs: Regenative Labs produces regenerative medicine products to address the root cause of a patient's conditions using Wharton's Jelly innovations rather than masking the pain with other treatments. Regenative Labs works closely with scientists, physicians, hospitals, and surgery centers to constantly monitor and improve patient progress and outcomes for new product development. Formed by veteran industry professionals familiar with the daily challenges of innovations in healthcare, the company provides non-addictive, non-invasive options for patients. Regenative Labs' expert product research and development team complies with FDA guidelines of minimal manipulation for homologous use. The company adheres to AATB and FDA guidelines.

About Dr. Meglin of Advanced Regenerative Therapy in Georgia: Dr. Meglin earned his Medical Degree at the University of Pittsburgh, graduating AOA. He completed a surgical internship, followed by diagnostic radiology at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He received additional training in needle placement and minimally invasive procedures at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Meglin has authored several medical publications, was a featured lecturer, and has several medical device patents. His love of minimally invasive procedures and desire to practice cutting edge medicine led him to regenerative medicine. Dr. Meglin has received training from the American Academy of Regenerative Medicine, with coursework accredited by The Mayo Clinic, the Regenerative Medicine Training Institute, and the American Medspa Association. Dr. Meglin's application to the American Board of Regenerative Medicine has been accepted, and he is now one of a handful of physicians that are board eligible in regenerative medicine. Learn More at Advanced Regenerative Therapy's website: https://www.advancedregenerativetherapies.com/

