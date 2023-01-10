AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy Awarded Distinctions in Oncology, Rare Disease and Orphan Drugs by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care

Specialty pharmacy joins elite group recognized for providing exceptional quality care to patients with cancer and rare diseases

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy, one of the largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies in the country, is pleased to announce it has received Distinctions in Oncology, and Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). In 2022, AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy achieved three-year reaccreditation through ACHC for specialty pharmacy services, a prerequisite to earning these distinctions.

(PRNewsfoto/AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy) (PRNewswire)

"We are incredibly proud to have earned these honored distinctions from ACHC. It distinguishes AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy as a premier specialty pharmacy partner for oncology and rare disease patients and therapies," says Joel Wright, RPh, chief executive officer. "Our ability to meet and exceed ACHC standards, as well as receiving our certification of distinction in oncology and rare disease and orphan drugs, validates our dedication to serving these patients requiring highly specialized therapies."

By earning these additional distinctions, AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy joins an elite, limited group of specialty pharmacies whom ACHC has recognized for providing exceptional and quality care to patients living with cancer and rare diseases.

The ACHC Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation with Distinction in Oncology recognizes specialty pharmacies which have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to helping ensure cancer patients receive oral cancer drugs and ancillary oral therapies in a safe, reliable, accessible and affordable environment that is integrated with their overall plan of care.

The ACHC Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs encompasses processes and procedures necessary to bring medications for rare diseases into market from FDA approval to patient management, employee education, and medication handling and dispensing.

Jodi Sibell, RN, director of accreditation and document management, says the distinctions address the market and patient needs of specialization and differentiation for rare diseases and oncology. "AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy upholds the highest level of quality care for these specializations. I am proud of the dedication, hard work and collaboration of our team members during the accreditation process. Their commitment to this process helps provide hope and care for better tomorrows for our patients."

The ACHC Distinctions in Oncology and Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs are effective through September 15, 2025.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy

AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy (alliancerxwp.com) provides hope and care for better tomorrows to patients with rare diseases and chronic conditions by delivering medications from its specialty and home delivery pharmacies. Our advanced analytical capabilities, pharmacy expertise and technology solutions enable providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers and health plans to deliver optimal health outcomes. Through personalized care and clinical programs, along with access to the leading number of limited distribution drugs, patients can get back to what matters most. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the company holds several national pharmacy accreditations and has team members across the United States.

Media Contact

Adrienne Foley, APR

External communications manager

adrienne.foley1@alliancerxwp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy