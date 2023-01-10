Boeing Announces Fourth-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company will provide detailed fourth quarter financial results on January 25. Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 4th Quarter

2022

Full Year

2022











Commercial Airplanes Programs











737 110



387



747 2



5



767 12



33



777 6



24



787 22



31

Total 152



480













Defense, Space & Security Programs











AH-64 Apache (New) 5



25



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 14



50



CH-47 Chinook (New) 9



19



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 3



9



F-15 Models 3



12



F/A-18 Models 3



14



KC-46 Tanker 6



15



MH-139 —



4



P-8 Models 2



12



Commercial and Civil Satellites 2



4



Military Satellites 1



1



Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact: Matt Welch (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)

Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)

Michael Friedman media@boeing.com (Communications)

Bernard Choi media@boeing.com (Communications)

View original content:

SOURCE Boeing