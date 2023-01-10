Quantum to Participate at the Needham Growth Conference on January 12

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), today announced that Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO of Quantum, and Kenneth Gianella, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023, which is a designated day for virtual presentations and meetings. Management is scheduled to present at 2:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 12, 2023 and will be available throughout the day to host virtual meetings with investors participating in the conference.

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

