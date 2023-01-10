Showcase is Offering All Starpass Loyalty Member Ticket Holders Free Popcorn on January 19, 2023; Available at All Theater Locations in MA, NY, OH and RI

NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, is celebrating National Popcorn Day on Thursday, January 19, by offering one free regular sized freshly popped popcorn to members of its Starpass loyalty program with any ticket purchase at all locations in Massachusetts, New York, Ohio and Rhode Island. This offer is valid in-theater only and must be redeemed at the concession stand.

Showcase Cinemas celebrates National Popcorn Day on January 19 with free movie popcorn for Starpass members. (PRNewswire)

The Showcase Starpass loyalty program is free and easy to join. Members earn 10% on virtually all purchases and receive a $5 voucher with every $50 spent. New members who register for Starpass on or before January 19 will receive a free popcorn on National Popcorn Day. Members may register online or at the box office during their ticket purchase on January 19 to qualify for the offer.

"There's nothing like seeing a movie the way it's meant to be seen: on the big screen, with freshly popped, buttery popcorn in hand," said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing. "There's no better way to kick off this new year than with a trip to the movies to see one of the many new releases in theaters now, and we're excited to give our Starpass loyalty members the chance to enjoy a free popcorn on National Popcorn Day to make the experience even more special!"

This year National Popcorn Day falls on a Thursday, perfect for a date night, outing with friends or after school treat with the kids to see recently released films including "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody" and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish." Showcase Cinemas will also be playing brand new movies including "M3GAN," "Plane," "Missing" and "A Man Called Otto" on National Popcorn Day.

For more information on Showcase Cinemas' National Popcorn Day and to purchase tickets please visit: https://www.showcasecinemas.com/national-popcorn-day.

To register to become a Starpass loyalty member please visit: https://www.showcasecinemas.com/starpass/register.

About Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating nearly 840 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 23 theater locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining. For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at www.showcasecinemas.com .

