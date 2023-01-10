TYAN Refines Server Performance with 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, today introduced 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based server platforms highlighting built-in accelerators to improve performance across the fastest-growing workloads in AI, analytics, cloud, storage, and HPC.

TYAN's New Server Platforms with 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors are Designed to Boost Performance for HPC, Storage and Cloud Computing (PRNewswire)

"Greater availability of new technology like 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors continue to drive the changes in the business landscape", said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's Server Infrastructure Business Unit. "The advances in TYAN's new portfolio of server platforms with features such as DDR5, PCIe® 5.0 and Compute Express Link 1.1 are bringing high levels of compute power within reach from smaller organizations to data centers."

"4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors are designed to accelerate performance across the fastest-growing workloads that businesses depend on today. By optimizing the use of CPU core resources, built-in accelerators deliver more efficient utilization and power efficiency advantages, helping businesses achieve their sustainability goals," said Suzi Jewett, Intel General Manager, 4th Gen Intel Xeon Platform.

Leading-edge HPC systems optimized to accelerate performance

TYAN's HPC platforms are optimized to accelerate performance for a diverse set of workloads, including High Performance Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Analytics. The Thunder HX FT65T-B5652 is a 4U pedestal server built for smaller HPC workloads that need large computing power at the deskside. The system features a single 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor, eight DDR5 DIMM slots, and four double-wide PCIe 5.0 x16 slots for high performance GPU card deployment. The system accommodates six 3.5-inch SATA, two NVMe U.2 hot-swap tool-less drive bays and an NVMe M.2 port for a high performance boot drive.

The Thunder HX TS75-B7132 and Thunder HX TS75A-B7132 are dual-socket 2U server platforms that support dual 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, 32 DDR5 DIMM slots and five PCIe 5.0 slots that are ideal for high-performance in-memory computing and virtualization applications. Both platforms provide two 10GbE or GbE onboard LAN, one OCP v3.0 LAN mezzanine slot and two NVMe M.2 ports. The TS75-B7132 provides eight 3.5-inch hot-swap tool-less NVMe/SATA hybrid drive bays; the TS75A-B7132 accommodates ten 2.5-inch SATA and sixteen NVMe U.2 drive bays.

Hybrid storage to provide flexibility with performance

Both the Thunder SX TS70-B7136 and Thunder SX TS70A-B7136 are 2U dual-socket software-defined storage servers featuring 16 DDR5 DIMM slots, five PCIe 5.0 slots, one OCP v3.0 LAN mezzanine slot and two NVMe M.2 ports. The TS70-B7136 is designed to provide high capacity storage with twelve 3.5-inch SATA hot-swap tool-less drive bays with support up to four NVMe U.2 devices, and two rear 2.5-inch hot-swap tool-less SATA drive bays for boot drive deployment. The TS70A-B7136 is optimized to offer high data I/O throughput from twenty 2.5-inch hot-swap tool-less drive bays, including ten SATA, eight NVMe U.2 front drive bays and two rear-access SATA bays.

Performance boost designed for cloud workloads

TYAN's Thunder CX GC68A-B7136 is a 1U dual-socket cloud server that accommodates twelve 2.5-inch drive bays supporting eight NVMe U.2 and four SATA devices. The system provides 16 DDR5 DIMM slots, two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, one OCP v3.0 LAN mezzanine slot and two NVMe M.2 ports. The GC68A-B7136 is ideal for high IOPS compute applications in data centers.

The Thunder CX GC79A-B7132 is an all-flash 1U dual-socket cloud server that offers up to twelve 2.5-inch NVMe U.2 drive bays. The system supports 32 DDR5 DIMM slots, two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, one OCP v3.0 LAN mezzanine slot and two NVMe M.2 ports. The GC79A-B7132 is well suited for workloads that require high amounts of CPU cores and memory, such as virtualization and in-memory database applications.

Supporting Resources:

Please watch this video about TYAN's 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based servers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation/ Server Infrastructure Business Unit