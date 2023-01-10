ZERO SYSTEMS RECOGNIZED AS A 2022 GARTNER COOL VENDOR IN DATA-CENTRIC AI

ZERO Systems provides a transformative and holistic approach to data labeling though intelligent data classification and edge computing.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO Systems, an innovator in intelligent data classification and AI-enabled cognitive automation, has been recognized as a Cool Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Data-Centric AI report.

A transformative approach to cognitive automation and intelligent data classification through edge computing

"It's an honor for ZERO Systems to be named a 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor," said Alex Babin, CEO at ZERO Systems. "In our opinion, this recognition further validates our innovative technology and approach to enterprise data classification at scale. We truly believe that we are developing the next generation of intelligent data classification engines, and to us this recognition is yet another indicator of that."

"We operationalize enterprise data through systematic classification and labeling at the point of ingestion," commented Gevorg Karapetyan, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at ZERO. "In our document understanding technology, we leverage large language models known as foundation models like GPT-3, BERT, etc. This process leads to the creation of unbiased data that unlocks a variety of data-centric AI applications, which in turn significantly increase the enterprise's efficiency and contribute to their employees' well-being."

"The knowledge economy desperately needs a solution that is effective at automating high-value cognitive processes," said Jim Moffatt, former CEO at Deloitte and member of ZERO's advisory board. "This is precisely what ZERO's innovative technology solutions offer, and the applications across various industries are endless."

Through the application of their ground-breaking technology, and by removing administrative burden through AI-powered automation and classification, ZERO helps companies transform the way they operate, driving productivity and ultimately revenue.

About ZERO Systems

At ZERO, we specialize in cognitive automation technology that helps professional services firms achieve operational excellence. Our products act as an intelligent layer to existing systems, automating, and streamlining business processes such as time management, document management, and data extraction and transformation. With Am Law 100 and Fortune 500 global clients and are dedicated to helping knowledge workers increase productivity, generate more revenue, and focus on the work that truly matters – assisting their clients.

To learn more, visit www.zerosystems.com

