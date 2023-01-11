3 Things River Cruise Travel Insurance Policies Don't Get Right

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When you book a river cruise, you can opt to add on travel insurance. The team of friendly humans at Yonder Travel Insurance advises to shop around before you "check that box" as they've done extensive research on cruise policies. After an influx of calls from Viking Cruise clients, they've decided to see how they compare to general retail policies and the findings don't measure up. Read below why you might want to purchase travel insurance from a comparison site like Yonder instead.

Only Protects Your Cruise Costs

By far, the biggest area of concern in a river cruise travel insurance policy is that they only protect the costs associated with the cruise itself. This means if you have to travel to your port of call, your hotel and flights the day before and after the cruise aren't protected if you unexpectedly cancel your trip. Instead of purchasing an additional policy to protect these non-cruise-related expenses, you could purchase a single travel insurance plan (and save money!) to protect both your cruise and other trip costs using a third-party travel insurance site like Yonder Travel Insurance .

Strict Cancellation Covered Reasons

Although cruise companies offer cancellation coverage, you'd have to cancel your trip for a limited number of specific reasons if you want a full cash refund. Otherwise, they can offer you a voucher, but it has to be used within 12 months of issuance.

"For older travelers or families, this is especially detrimental as they may not be able to use the voucher within the allotted time", says Terry Boynton, co-founder and president of Yonder. Purchasing a policy through a comparison site like Yonder Travel Insurance offers you 15-18 more cancellation reasons and is usually much more affordable than the over priced policies offered by cruise companies.

Coverage Doesn't Measure Up

Compared to general retail policies, plans offered by cruises lack the same amounts of coverage. Coverage found in Viking Cruise policies has 60% less medical expense and 75% less medical evacuation coverage than policies found on Yonder. When shopping online at www.insureyonder.com , you'll also find 50% more covered cancellation reasons, plus expert travel insurance advice from friendly humans.

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

