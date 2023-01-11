Astara Capital Partners Expands Organization

Announces Promotion, New Hires, and Relocation

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astara Capital Partners, LLC ("Astara"), a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce the continued expansion and development of its team during the second half of 2022 with a promotion, new hires, and relocation.

(PRNewsfoto/Astara Capital Partners) (PRNewswire)

Mitchell Barth, who joined the firm as a Senior Associate shortly after its inception in June 2020, has been promoted to Vice President. Prior to Astara, Mitchell worked at private equity firm Carnelian Energy Partners after starting his career in investment banking with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

"Mitchell has been an invaluable member of our team and we are excited to see him take on this new role," said Michael Ranson, Managing Partner of Astara. "His promotion is well-deserved, and we are confident that he will continue to contribute to the success and growth of our firm."

In addition to this promotion, Astara expanded its team in the second half of 2022. The firm added two Operations Associates to support its portfolio companies and help them execute their value creation plans. Tej Dhond joined the firm after working in private equity and investment banking while Darren Loh joined Astara after working in private equity and in the food and beverage industry. Tej and Darren's investing and operating experience bolster the portfolio companies' capabilities and resources and allow them to accelerate their earnings growth.

Astara also expanded its investment team in the second half of 2022. George Luo joined the firm as a Senior Associate after working at KPS Capital Partners. Mitch Blank joined Astara as an Associate from Capitol Investment Corp and Noah Bates joined as an Associate from Capstone Partners.

"Astara continues to exhibit tremendous growth, and we are excited to welcome these exceptional individuals to our team. They will help us continue to find and execute new investment opportunities and fundamentally improve the performance of our portfolio companies," said Mr. Ranson.

To accommodate Astara's continued growth, the firm has moved to a new location, 550 5th Avenue, 10th floor, New York, NY 10036.

About Astara Capital Partners

Astara Capital Partners is an integrated team of investors and operators investing in the middle market. The firm brings capital, strategic, and operational resources to its investments to build sustainable value and position them for long-term success. Astara focuses on a variety of sectors where it has deep experience, including packaging and converting, food, building products, forest products, and industrial manufacturing, distribution, and services. More information about Astara can be found at www.astaracapital.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Astara Capital Partners