Palo Alto Networks Positioned as a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Firewalls for the 11th Consecutive Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that the company has been positioned as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Firewalls.

Palo Alto Networks was among the 17 vendors that Gartner evaluated for its 2022 Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, which evaluates vendors' Ability to Execute as well as their Completeness of Vision. Palo Alto Networks believes its vision of offering best-in-class security as part of an integrated network security platform, combined with its commitment to customer success, has helped the company earn a Leader position for the 11th consecutive year.

"From the industry's first Next-Generation Firewall in 2007 to the most recently announced PAN-OS 11.0 Nova, Palo Alto Networks relentless innovation helps provide powerful protection for customers. We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in eleven consecutive Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls reports," said Anand Oswal, senior vice president for Products, Network Security. "We believe this recognition by Gartner is a testament to both our innovation, using ML and AI to stop the most evasive threats, and our ability to simplify network security for our customers with a consolidated platform approach."

Palo Alto Networks believes its leader position in network firewalls is fueled by:

Best-in-class security that prevents zero-day threats: Modern malware is now highly evasive and sandbox-aware. To address this, the recently announced PAN-OS 11.0 Nova introduced the new Advanced WildFire® cloud-delivered security service, which provides unprecedented protection against evasive malware. Advanced Threat Prevention (ATP) now helps protect against zero-day injection attacks in addition to highly evasive command-and-control communications. Additionally, Advanced URL Filtering offers industry-first prevention of zero-day web attacks with inline machine learning capabilities. Modern malware is now highly evasive and sandbox-aware. To address this, the recently announcedintroduced the new Advanced WildFire® cloud-delivered security service, which provides unprecedented protection against evasive malware. Advanced Threat Prevention (ATP) now helps protect against zero-day injection attacks in addition to highly evasive command-and-control communications. Additionally,offers industry-first prevention of zero-day web attacks with inline machine learning capabilities.

Strength in SASE: The industry's most complete SASE solution, Prisma® SASE simplifies secure access by connecting all users and locations with all apps from a single product. The superior security of ZTNA 2.0 protects both access and data to dramatically reduce the risk of a data breach, while a cloud-native architecture with integrated Autonomous Digital Experience Management (ADEM) provides exceptional user experiences.

Helping customers improve their security posture : Palo Alto Networks AIOps helps customers adopt best practices with guided recommendations, reduce misconfigurations that can lead to security breaches, and predict network-impacting issues before they occur. AIOps, launched earlier this year, now processes 49 billion metrics monthly across 60,000 firewalls and proactively shares 24,000 misconfigurations and 17,000 firewall health and other issues with customers for resolution every month. : Palo Alto Networkshelps customers adopt best practices with guided recommendations, reduce misconfigurations that can lead to security breaches, and predict network-impacting issues before they occur. AIOps, launched earlier this year, now processes 49 billion metrics monthly across 60,000 firewalls and proactively shares 24,000 misconfigurations and 17,000 firewall health and other issues with customers for resolution every month.

A comprehensive product portfolio offered as a platform: Palo Alto Networks offers multiple cloud-delivered security services that work together to prevent attacks at every stage of the attack lifecycle. These security services are offered as part of a network security platform, which makes it easy for customers to consume these services while consistently protecting their data centers, branch offices and mobile workers as well as applications in multicloud and hybrid environments with best-in-class security everywhere.

Since the Gartner evaluation, Palo Alto Networks has further strengthened its NGFW capabilities with the announcement of the latest version of its industry-leading PAN-OS® software, PAN-OS 11.0 Nova . The innovations announced also included the new Advanced WildFire cloud-delivered security service, which brings unparalleled protection against evasive malware, enhancements in the Advanced Threat Prevention service and new fourth-generation ML-powered NGFWs. The company has also taken strides to enhance its customer support experience and grown its Global Customer Service organization.

To learn more about Palo Alto Networks recognition in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, please visit:

https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/blog/2022/12/gartner-leader-11-straight-times/

To read a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, please visit:

https://start.paloaltonetworks.com/gartner-mq-for-firewalls.html

Register for the Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS 11.0 Nova launch event here:

https://start.paloaltonetworks.com/nova

To learn more about the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall platform, visit:

https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/products/secure-the-network/next-generation-firewall

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, Rajpreet Kaur, Adam Hils, Thomas Lintemuth, 19 December 2022.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks, PAN-OS, Prisma, WildFire, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

Palo Alto Networks logo (PRNewsFoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.