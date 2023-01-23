Browne Family Vineyards Launches Browne Forest Project Initiative with non-profit One Tree Planted; Will Plant a Tree for Every Bottle Sold from the Program

Browne Family Vineyards Launches Browne Forest Project Initiative with non-profit One Tree Planted; Will Plant a Tree for Every Bottle Sold from the Program

SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Washington wine brand Browne Family Vineyards has partnered with environmental non-profit One Tree Planted to create the Browne Forest Project. For each bottle of Browne Forest Project wine sold, a tree is proudly planted to help restore forests in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

Browne Family Vineyards - Forest Project

This initiative provides consumers with wine of uncompromising quality while supporting local reforestation efforts. Winemaking regions – the Pacific Northwest included – have felt the impact of flooding and forest fires in recent years. One Tree Planted makes it simple to give back by partnering with local reforestation organizations to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife.

"The Forest Series project is an important endeavor for Browne Family Vineyards, and I am extremely proud of both the wine and the impact this project will make," said Andrew Browne, co-proprietor of Browne Family Vineyards. "The accelerating effects of climate change on our industry and communities require everyone to take decisive steps to counter the shifts, and reforestation is one way Browne Family has identified we can help. Working with my children to plant new trees and re-build a forest is a powerful experience and very empowering."

Browne Family Vineyards has taken steps to further its commitment to the environment via Browne Forest Project packaging, including a lighter bottle to reduce the energy required for transit and production, ensuring the cartons come from responsibly managed forests (per the Forest Stewardship Council), and by using a label-free design.

"We appreciate the support of Browne Family Vineyards and all the great work we will be able to do as a result of this partnership," said Ashley Lamontagne, Forest Campaign Manager at One Tree Planted. "The trees we plant together will have positive impacts on nature, biodiversity, and people for years to come."

Members of the Browne Family Wine & Spirits Clubs are welcomed and encouraged to participate in recurring tree-planting events to connect with nature, give back to the community, support healthy native habitats and propel change. Join today at https://brownefamilyvineyards.com/wine-club/.

This Valentine's Day, forget the roses and "Give a Dozen Trees": Purchase a bottle of Browne Forest Project wine and a twelve-tree donation via One Tree Planted in the name of your loved one.

The Browne Forest Project Columbia Valley Red Blend ($25) and Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon ($20) are available at select retailers across the Pacific Northwest and California. The Red Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon ($60) is exclusively available at Browne Family Vineyards tasting rooms in Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma and Walla Walla.

About Browne Family Vineyards

Browne Family Vineyards is a family-owned winery committed to world-class wine production in the heart of Walla Walla, Washington. Inspired by the greatness of one man, William Bitner Browne, late grandfather of proprietor Andrew Browne, the winery is a dream that has been many years in the making.

In 2022, Browne Family Vineyards introduced Browne Family Spirits, an exclusive spirits collection of handcrafted, local-sourced spirits and bitters. The collection is available at Browne Family Distillery in Spokane and Browne Family Vineyards Bellevue.

Browne Family Vineyards is dedicated to building meaningful relationships with our customers and partners through innovative new wines, exciting collaborations, and customer nirvana. Visit www.brownefamilyvineyards.com or follow them on Instagram @brownefamilyvineyards.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Since 2014, One Tree Planted has worked with partners across 43+ companies, and more than doubled the number of trees planted each year. As of 2021, over 40 million trees have been planted globally.

Browne Family Vineyards Logo (PRNewsfoto/Browne Family Vineyards) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Browne Family Vineyards