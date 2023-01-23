MODINE MANUFACTURING TO SHOWCASE RESIDENTIAL HEATING SOLUTIONS AT INTERNATIONAL BUILDERS SHOW

Leading HVAC manufacturer to display Hot Dawg®, infrared patio heater during its first appearance at the industry's premier homebuilding expo.

RACINE, Wis., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a leader in innovative heating solutions in the HVAC industry, is marking their first appearance at the International Builders Show by giving industry experts an in-depth look at their cutting-edge residential heating solutions.

During the show, which takes place Jan. 31 – Feb. 2, Modine will feature their residential products including the Hot Dawg® garage heater, Lodronic™ high-efficiency hydronic garage heater and the high-intensity patio heater.

"At Modine, we continue to focus on innovative heating solutions that will change the HVAC industry while providing reliable and efficient products to our customers," said Elizabeth Casebolt, marketing manager of the heating division at Modine Manufacturing Company. "At the International Builders Show, we will be showcasing heating products that help create additional living space in your home thanks to their low-profile design and small size. The wide variety of heating solutions that Modine offers our residential and commercial partners also demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing a cleaner, healthier world."

The Hot Dawg® Power-Vented Gas-Fired Unit Heater is an ideal solution for residential garages and workshops. Thanks to its versatile installation options, the unit can free up more workspace by eliminating the need for space heaters that clutter the area. The unit operates on both natural and propane gas.

The Lodronic™ Low-Temperature Hydronic Heater was designed and engineered specifically for high-efficiency boilers, geothermal or air-to-water heat pump systems to maximize efficiency. The typical oversized hydronic unit heater can be downsized to avoid overworking the system. The Lodronic™ uses 50% less electricity than the typical hydronic heater, has a smaller fan and motor for a low system amp draw, and is designed for a lower entering hot water temperature.

The Modine high-intensity infrared patio heater is designed to provide outdoor comfort heating. The infrared heater directs its energy to surrounding objects rather than the air, providing more immediate, effective warmth for those in the area.

In addition to displaying these products, Modine will also encourage contractors to sign up for their Authorized Contractor Program during the event. This program is designed to help homeowners connect with a trusted local contractor to purchase, install or service a residential Modine HVAC unit.

"Our contractor program enables service providers to gain recognition within their market as Modine partners," Casebolt said. "Those who choose to join will receive extended warranty options, preferred service from our support specialists and business listings on our contractor locator making it easier for their future customers to find them. It is a tremendous opportunity for contractors looking to grow and increase awareness of their brand."

For more information about Modine heating solutions, please visit https://www.modinehvac.com/.

About Modine

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

