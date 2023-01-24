AVYA ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 6, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Avaya Holdings Corp. Shareholders

AVYA ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 6, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Avaya Holdings Corp. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: November 22, 2021 to November 29, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 6, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in AVYA:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/avaya-holdings-lawsuit-submission-form?id=35845&from=4

Avaya Holdings Corp. NEWS - AVYA NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Avaya Holdings Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's internal control over financial reporting was deficient in several areas; (ii) as a result of these deficiencies, the Company had failed to design and maintain effective controls over its whistleblower policies and its ethics and compliance program; (iii) the Company's deteriorating financial condition was likely to raise substantial doubt as to its ability to continue as a going concern; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Avaya you have until March 6, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Avaya securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the AVYA lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/avaya-holdings-lawsuit-submission-form?id=35845&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm