CASH APP & VISA PRESENT H.WOOD HOMECOMING ANNUAL POP-UP EXPERIENCE IN SCOTTSDALE IN CELEBRATION OF THE BIG WEEKEND

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The h.wood Group and Uncommon Entertainment today announced the return of Cash App & Visa Present h.wood Homecoming, kicking off the big game weekend in Scottsdale, AZ. Following the blowout success of last year's Homecoming installment in Los Angeles, this iconic celebration will fuse together the worlds of sports and entertainment once again to deliver the most sought-after destination during football's biggest moment of the season.

On Friday, February 10th from 9:00pm-2:00am, h.wood Homecoming will transform the luxury private jet complex Scottsdale Hangar One into a one-of-a-kind experiential marvel that blends the distinct design, exceptional service and palpable atmosphere of The h.wood Group with the champion-grade spirit of football's favorite Sunday. Taking unparalleled service to new heights, the space will come to life as a two-story playground that showcases artists, brands and experiences in an unforgettable backdrop. The invite-only event will feature a star-studded guest list and a performance by Drake to end the night.

Cash App & Visa Present h.wood Homecoming is produced by Uncommon Entertainment and The h.wood Group with support from Taco Bell, Grey Goose, NUTRL, Mezcal El Silencio and Celsius.

As an official sponsor, Taco Bell will be providing a unique fan experience that encourages guests to Live Más, complete with a secret innovation that's perfect for the big weekend.

"We are thrilled to bring the h.wood Homecoming experience back for a second consecutive year in partnership with Uncommon Entertainment," said John Terzian and Brian Toll of The h.wood Group. "We saw monumental success in Los Angeles in 2022, and this year's lineup of talent and experiences promise to create yet another unforgettable evening leading up to the big game weekend".

"We couldn't be more excited and grateful to bring the second year of the h.wood Homecoming concept to life," said Uncommon Entertainment's Josh Zipkowitz and Jake Nussbaum, "We look forward to once again curating the most influential moment during this marquee weekend."

h.wood Homecoming:

Scottsdale Hangar One

Presented by: Cash App & Visa

Performers: Drake

Location: Scottsdale Hangar One

Date: Friday, February 10, 2023

Time: 9:00pm – 2:00am

For more information, email homecoming@hwoodgroup.com.

About The h.wood Group

The h.wood Group is a Los Angeles-based, hospitality and lifestyle marketing company with an iconic portfolio of luxury nightlife and restaurant venues. The vision of longtime friends John Terzian and Brian Toll, The h.wood Group was founded in 2008 as a way for the consummate hosts and entrepreneurs to bring their high-end, thoughtful concepts and passion for service to life. From Delilah and The Nice Guy, to Bootsy Bellows and Harriet's, The h.wood Group is responsible for some of the most iconic brands in the world. With eleven venues in Los Angeles, three across the country and six new ones on the horizon, The h.wood Group is rapidly expanding thanks to its multi-concept portfolio uniquely positioned to cater to different markets. This growth is guided by the brand's core values - distinct design, exceptional service and palpable atmosphere - which combine to create extraordinary moments for every guest. The h.wood Group experience is known well beyond the walls of their brick-and-mortar locations, through its work as one of the most reputable event producers in the world. With passions for art, fashion, sports and entertainment, The h.wood Group's signature approach to service and storytelling unites brands, consumers and talent at some of the world's most iconic cultural events including Coachella, F1, Cannes, Art Basel and more. The h.wood Group offers corporate branding, catering, event production and marketing services at both private events and international pop-ups, reflecting and shaping popular culture on both local and global scales.

For more information, visit https://hwoodgroup.com/

About Uncommon Entertainment

Uncommon Entertainment is a full-service event production company positioned at the intersection between producing high profile cultural moments and generating revenue via hospitality & sponsorship sales. Specializing in curated experiences, event sponsorships, experiential nightlife programs, and marketing initiatives, Uncommon Entertainment comes with over a decade of experience in the fields of focus. Through managing front of house and ticketing operations, running high-end hospitality sales, event sponsorship, logistics and production for premier exclusive events around the globe, Uncommon Entertainment elevates major moments through our unique approach and 'partners first' mentality.

For more information, visit https://www.uncommonent.com/

About Cash App

Cash App is the money app. It's the easy way to spend, send, store, and invest money. Sending and receiving money is free and fast, and most payments can be deposited directly to a bank account in just a few seconds. With Cash App, customers can also invest in their favorite companies with as little as $1, buy and sell Bitcoin instantly, get a paycheck deposited right to the app, create a unique $cashtag to share with anyone to get paid fast, and use the Cash App Card to spend the money anywhere Visa debit is accepted. Cash App Card is issued by Sutton Bank. Download Cash App for free at cash.app/download.

The h.wood Group - Media Contacts:

SEQUEL

hwoodpr@sequel-inc.com

Sponsorship and Table Requests:

Uncommon Entertainment

homecoming@uncommonent.com

