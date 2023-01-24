The Hanover Expands Casualty Offerings, Announces Specialty General Liability Solution

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced the launch of a specialty general liability offering. With the new offering, the company's agents and brokers can provide an admitted general liability and excess coverage solution for hard-to-place risks, including manufacturing, distribution, wholesale and import businesses with higher hazard product liability exposures or clients with loss-sensitive premises liability insurance programs.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/The Hanover Insurance Group, In) (PRNewswire)

"A dynamic market has created a unique set of challenges for agents and brokers, particularly when it comes to navigating coverage for more specialized accounts," said Pamela J. Rushing, president, alternative markets at The Hanover. "Social inflation and increasingly costly verdicts are driving hardening in the casualty market, creating limited capacity for businesses with complex products exposure in the standard market. As a result, agents have expressed a need for a "middle ground" solution in the casualty continuum, and that's where our specialty general liability solution comes in."

The company's specialty general liability offering is backed by a team of experts, including dedicated underwriters with decades of experience dealing with tough liability exposures. During the risk qualification process, these underwriters work closely with a team of Hanover risk engineers, all with deep expertise in product liability, to help ensure each insurance program is crafted to address a business's unique risks.

Additionally, deductibles, self-insured retentions or first-dollar program structures are available, and policies can be issued on a stand-alone basis or as part of a total account solution when coupled with other Hanover policies. With this coverage, the company's dedicated major case unit helps agents and their customers navigate complex and nuanced catastrophic injury claims. Comprised of specialized professionals with expertise in handling these claims, the team offers a deep understanding of complex product liability and multi-party litigation. The team also works with agents to provide the guidance and tools necessary to streamline the claims process.

The rollout of the offering was successfully initiated in several states at the beginning of last year. Implementation across the company's national footprint was done on a rolling basis, and completed in the fourth quarter. To learn more about The Hanover's specialty general liability offering, please visit https://www.hanover.com/agents/agent-solutions/commercial-lines/specialty-general-liability-coverage-hanover.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

CONTACTS:

Abby M. Clark Emily P. Trevallion abclark@hanover.com etrevallion@hanover.com 508-855-3549 508-855-3263

All products are underwritten by The Hanover Insurance Company or one of its insurance company subsidiaries or affiliates ("The Hanover"). Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions and is subject to the company underwriting guidelines and the issued policy. This material is provided for informational purposes only and does not provide any coverage. For more information about The Hanover visit our website at www.hanover.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.