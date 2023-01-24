Legaltech Hub announces launch of its industry-first premium subscription site, LTH Premium

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LTH Premium is a unique content site providing educational resources, objective reports and insights about legal technology, and tools to support the selection, evaluation, procurement, and implementation of legal technology.

Built around the original Legaltech Hub taxonomy, much of the content on the site has been commissioned from industry experts who have written a series of practical guides to support lawyers, KM, Innovation, firm leadership and IT teams.

For this initial launch, 12 categories of legal technology have been built out as "premium categories", with a subject matter expert assigned to each of these. The "LTH Experts" behind the content for these premium categories include:

Carolyn Anger , Senior Director, Consilio - eDiscovery

Catherine Bamford , CEO and Founder, BamLegal - document automation

Lucy Bassli, Founder and Principal, InnoLaw Group - end-to-end CLM

Lucy Dillon , Director, Lucy Dillon Consulting LTD – Document Management

Jason Dirkx , Director of Practice Innovation and Technology Solutions, Paul Hastings - expert systems

Marlene Gebauer – Associate Director of Innovation, Mayer Brown

Sara Lord – Managing Director, Legal Metrics - Diversity

Jean O'Grady , Director of Research, Venable - news aggregators

Maya Markovich , Executive Director, Justice Technology Association – timekeeping

Kate Simpson , Chief Knowledge Officer, Bennett Jones - Search

Janet Taylor-Hall , Chief Executive Officer, Cognia Law – Alternative Legal Services

Additional premium categories will be released over the course of the year, with new experts coming on board.

In addition to developing content, the LTH Experts will be maintaining the guides that are related to their categories, so users can rely on their accuracy.

Other categories of content on the site include knowhow (for practical content on topics such as adoption, digital transformation, and innovation strategy) and legaltech resources for lawyers, providing 101-level material to educate lawyers on the uses of legal technology. Vendor analysis in the form of a maturity quadrant for each category on the site and deep reports on solutions in each premium category are in development.

LTH Premium is a subscription site for law firms and corporate legal departments. To find out more about pricing and subscription tiers, contact info@legaltechnologyhub.com.

