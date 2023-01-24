Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires 23 Companies in 2022, Opens Call for Sellers

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is on pace to become the U.S. leader in fire protection, life safety and security services. The company grew its portfolio by 20% in 2022, after an already impressive multi-year span of acquisition. Its most recent acquisitions expanded its fire alarm and security division, earning it recognition as the largest industry player in the Northeast. Pye-Barker, which has a reputation for uniting the industry's most-respected names, is evaluating acquisition opportunities and geographic expansion for 2023.

"We're honored to have been chosen by more than 100 businesses to join the Pye-Barker family."

Pye-Barker has placed continuous focus in four main areas of growth: fire extinguishers, fire suppression, fire alarms and security. Its acquisition strategy is aimed at bringing together admired brands that align with Pye-Barker's culture and core values: Customer-bias, Trust, Respect and a Commitment to quality craftsmanship and exceptional customer service.

Pye-Barker is actively seeking well-regarded business owners in fire, life safety and security who are interested in partnering to keep communities safe. As a company built on the entrepreneurial spirit of John Pye and Ben Barker, Pye-Barker is unique in the industry for supporting business owners and honoring their legacies.

"We are fortunate to have the backing of investors who reinforce our commitment to team member training and geographic growth," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "We want to help today's fire and safety business owners take the next steps in their careers to provide for their families, customers and employees. We're honored to have been chosen by more than 100 businesses to join the Pye-Barker family and continue growing what they've built."

"From the beginning, Pye-Barker gets it. They carry the same values and it's been good for business, for my family and for our next step," said Chris Jensen, who was Vice President at Nardini Fire Equipment before its acquisition by Pye-Barker and now serves as Pye-Barker's Regional Director.

