Clutch Report Uncovers the Surge of Small Business Outsourcing

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, today released findings from its survey of more than 500 US small business leaders to understand their top business objectives in 2023 and how outsourcing will play a key role in filling any gaps. The survey results highlight the strong confidence among business leaders who are aware of a looming recession but optimistic about their action plans. Some key findings from the survey:

Despite 62% of small businesses being concerned about a potential recession, the top objectives for small businesses in 2023 are to grow revenue, build their teams, and acquire new customers.

64% of small businesses have an idea of actions they would take to combat a recession.

56% of small businesses expect revenue increases in 2023.

83% of small businesses will maintain or increase their spending on outsourced business services in 2023.

Small businesses are looking for new outsourced providers in marketing (27%), IT services (22%), and design (21%) in 2023.

The primary motivation for outsourcing tasks to businesses was a near-tie between reducing expenses and bringing industry experience onto the team.

"In the wake of unprecedented business transformation these past few years, it's motivating to find that small business leaders remain optimistic about growth in 2023 – especially in light of their concerns about a looming recession," said Katie Hollar, Head of Marketing at Clutch. "Leaning on outsourced business service providers has proven to be an effective strategy to remain agile and fill critical skills gaps in times of economic uncertainty. Our survey reveals that the majority of small businesses are continuing to invest heavily in business services to fuel their growth this year."

Clutch surveyed 517 small business leaders in the US with experience with outsourcing in December 2022. The survey accounts for companies with under 250 employees across a broad cross-section of industries.

Fifty-two percent (52%) of respondents are female; 48% are male.

Thirty-seven percent (37%) are 18 to 34; 53% are 35 to 54; 10% are 55 or over.

Five percent (5%) of respondents' businesses have one employee; 20% have 2 to 10 employees; 27% have 11 to 50 employees; 32% have 51 to 250 employees; 14% have 251 to 500 employees.

Respondents are from the South (40%), West (18%), Midwest (23%), and Northeast (19%).

About Clutch

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 5 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2022.

