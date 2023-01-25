Havencrest-backed Apara Autism Center Announces Acquisitions of Autism Learning Collaborative (ALC) & the Missouri Operations of Early Autism Services (EAS)

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apara Autism Center ("Apara"), a portfolio company of Dallas-based private equity firm Havencrest Capital Management ( www.havencrest.com ), announced today the completion of its acquisition of the Nebraska-, New Mexico-, and Oklahoma-based Autism Learning Collaborative ("ALC") as well as the acquisition of the Missouri operations of Early Autism Services ("EAS"). ALC & EAS are clinic- and home-based providers of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services to children and adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

"We couldn't be more pleased with the union of Apara Autism Center and Autism Learning Collaborative," said Apara CEO Tyler Moore. "The alignment of these companies driven by a common vision of clinical excellence and focus on family support will increase access and quality services in Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Together, we will now have the opportunity to serve even more families and continue to deliver best-in-class clinical care to our patients. Also, our combined ability to work collaboratively with payers and support our outstanding clinicians who care for our families will be unmatched in the market today."

"Autism Learning Collaborative has been able to find a true partner in Apara," said ALC CEO Angela Pao-Johnson, BCBA. "The combined organization has many points of alignment --- from mission statement and core values to geographical proximity to policies and procedures and systems. We firmly believe that our employees are our strongest assets, and our combined companies' laser-focus to drive clinical outcomes for our patients makes this an easy union."

ABOUT APARA AUTISM CENTER

Established in 2018, Apara is a leading Texas-based ABA service provider offering center- and home-based ABA therapy to children with ASD. Apara's team provides superior clinical outcomes and life skills training for its clients in a highly-supportive, compassionate, innovative and collaborative environment. Apara currently operates multiple locations in the greater Dallas, Houston and San Antonio markets, and the Company has plans to continue expanding throughout Texas. For additional information about Apara, visit: aparaautism.com.

ABOUT HAVENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Havencrest Capital Management is a lower middle-market private equity fund with approximately $600M of assets under management focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Havencrest comprises a leading team of investment professionals, operating partners and senior advisors, including many of the nation's leading healthcare entrepreneurs, corporate executives and public policy experts.

With its unique approach to partnering with founder-owned healthcare companies with EBITDA between $3M - $15M, the Havencrest team has a successful track record in building leading companies that are changing the way healthcare is delivered in America. For additional information about Havencrest, visit: havencrest.com.

