COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights , a global media brand, brings the power of curiosity to life with the launch of its annual 2023 special edition books. Highlights welcomes the Hidden Pictures 2023 4-Book Set , Puzzle Fun 2023 4-Book Set , My First Hidden Pictures 2023 4-Book Set, My First Puzzle Fun 2023 4-Book Set, and the Highlights 2023 Almanac of Fun + Calendar to its catalog of best-selling books.

HIGHLIGHTS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF 2023 SPECIAL EDITION BOOKS

The Hidden Pictures 2023 4-Book Set is the latest in the annual four book series. Each 32-page puzzle book has hundreds of hidden objects to find, for tons of discoveries for kids to dig into and explore. Additionally, the black and white puzzles are perfect for coloring after they've been solved. The Puzzle Fun 2023 4-Book Set includes four themed puzzle books, each with 32 pages of fun. The books include picture puzzles, brain teasers, word puzzles, and mazes. Even the youngest puzzlers and problem solvers can join in on the fun with the My First Hidden Pictures 2023 4-Book Set and My First Puzzle Fun 2023 4-Book Set, designed for ages 3-6.

The Highlights 2023 Almanac of Fun is filled with 304 pages of puzzles, jokes, crafts, quizzes, recipes, facts, and activities that celebrate traditional and wacky holidays, historical anniversaries, and world events for every day of the year. Kids can puzzle their way through each month while learning interesting facts and documenting their own occasions. The companion calendar comes with 180+ stickers and puts all those fun holidays, special activities, and facts where kids will see them every day.

"Our annuals are loved and celebrate curiosity and creativity. We are excited to welcome this year's annual series of special edition books to our bookshelves," said Mary-Alice Moore, EVP, Product Development & Strategy. "All five titles are released yearly and were created to help stretch a child's imagination and designed to keep kids engaged and busy all year long."

The My First Hidden Pictures 2023 4-Book Set, and the My First Puzzle Fun 2023 4-Book Set also include a bonus activity booklet, A Mini Book About Me. With drawing prompts, engaging questions and over 100 stickers inside, this book encourages kids to express themselves on every page and creates a keepsake of their experiences for the year. These special edition books help to build important skills kids use in school, like vocabulary, concentration, and attention to detail.

The My First Hidden Pictures 2023 4-Book Set and My First Puzzle Fun 2023 4-Book Set are both recommended for ages 3-6 years and are available for $37.79. The My First Hidden Pictures 2023 4-Book Set and My First Puzzle Fun 2023 4 Book Set (ages 3-6) are also available for $37.79. The Highlights 2023 Almanac of Fun + Calendar is intended for children ages 6 -12 and available for $30.98. All five special editions can be purchased on Highlights.com or Amazon.

Founded in 1946, Highlights for Children is a global brand dedicated to publishing content and creating experiences for children, families and teachers that engage, delight, and foster joyful learning. Renowned for its popular magazines that feature the beloved Hidden Pictures puzzles, Highlights publishes three primary titles: Highlights Magazine (ages 6-12), High Five Magazine (ages 2-5), and Hello Magazine (ages 0-2). Through a diverse and expanding portfolio that includes books, clothing, gear, crafts and activities, and puzzle book clubs, Highlights inspires kids to be their best selves - curious, creative, confident and caring. Created to be a trusted resource for more confident parenting and a more optimistic world, Highlights recently launched a website for parents. Connect with Highlights: Highlights.com, Parents.highlights.com, HighlightsKids.com. Follow Highlights: Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Join the conversation: #MyHighlightsKid

