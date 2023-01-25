REID COLLINS & TSAI LLP FILES HISTORIC EMPLOYMENT DISCRIMINATION AND SEXUAL ABUSE LAWSUIT AGAINST FOX NEWS BASED ON NEW "ADULT SURVIVORS ACT"

National trial firm Reid Collins & Tsai LLP representing workplace sexual abuse survivor Laura Luhn .

Luhn is victim of decades-long manipulation and sexual and psychological abuse by former Fox News Chief Roger Ailes , enabled by the network and its former executive, Bill Shine .

New claims in case are based in part on new laws protecting survivors of abuse and holding institutions and enablers of abuse accountable.

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading national trial boutique Reid Collins & Tsai LLP ("Reid Collins") filed a groundbreaking employment discrimination and sexual abuse complaint against the Fox News Network, LLC ("Fox News"), Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. ("21CF"), and former Fox News Co-President Bill Shine, on behalf of Laura Luhn, a former Fox News employee.

As alleged in the complaint, Ms. Luhn was subjected to a decades-long campaign of discrimination, manipulation, threats, and sexual abuse by former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes. The rampant abuse at Fox News has been the subject of multiple films, exposés, and news coverage many of which covered portions of Ms. Luhn's alleged experiences working at Fox News under Ailes.

The Complaint includes new factual allegations as well as causes of action revived under the recently passed New York State Adult Survivors Act ("ASA"). This new law provides a "lookback window" for survivors of sexual assault, allowing claims previously time-barred by statutes of limitation to be brought. The law's one-year window went into effect as of November 24, 2022.

The Complaint asserts unlawful discrimination and negligence by Fox News and Twenty-First Century Fox that allowed Ailes to continuously abuse Luhn for years, as well as claims against Shine for aiding and abetting those illegal practices.

Reid Collins partner Barbara Whiten Balliette, counsel for Ms. Luhn, emphasized the firm's commitment to vindicating her saying: "The abuse that Ms. Luhn suffered was some of the worst imaginable. People knew, but no one at Fox News stepped in to stop it. Her career and her life were destroyed. The Adult Survivors Act was created to redress wrongs exactly like these."

The case is captioned Laura W. Luhn v. Fox News Network, LLC, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. & William Shine, No. 950003/2023 (N.Y. Sup. Ct.).

