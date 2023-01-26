GIT Satellite Communications Becomes Iridium Certus Service Provider to Further Support U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Government Customers

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIT Satellite Communications (GIT) announced today that it has become an Iridium Certus® service provider and will support U.S. government customers with hardware platforms, airtime, and data services.

A long-time Iridium® government service provider for narrowband voice and data services, GIT has now expanded its offering with Iridium Certus global satellite L-band broadband and midband connectivity. In addition to GIT's present airtime service plans, the company offers voice and data compression software to support the most efficient Iridium Certus application solutions for DoD users.

"2023 will be an exciting year for GIT with the addition of Iridium Certus' mission critical capabilities for government and the modern warfighter," said GIT Satellite President and CEO Ginger Washburn. "We look forward to providing this critical connectivity to further support government and DoD personnel."

"For more than 20 years, GIT has been a reliable and trusted partner delivering Iridium satellite communications equipment and service to a diverse array of government and commercial customers worldwide," said Scott Scheimreif, Executive Vice President of Government Programs, Iridium. "With the addition of the value-added Iridium Certus capabilities to their portfolio, GIT will continue to play a critical role in supporting DoD and U.S. government personnel."

Whether in high-risk combat zones or during inclement weather events, the Iridium network provides uncompromising satellite communications that keep users connected when it's needed most. Iridium Certus terminals enable U.S. government users to securely connect remote assets to respective command and control in a cost-effective and secure manner, from anywhere in the world.

GIT Satellite Communications has more than 20 active years of experience in the satellite communication industry and continues to support and promote innovative, cutting-edge satellite technology. The company provides sophisticated and reliable customer service performance to DoD, U.S. federal government, and enterprise organizations. As a developer of value-added solutions, GIT provides a diverse and comprehensive catalog of products, utilizing the Iridium network's global capabilities, for both military and commercial applications.

GIT is also an approved partner for the DoD's Iridium Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services (EMSS) program, providing Iridium 9575A devices.

