HELLAS' MATRIX HELIX® TURF SYSTEM AT ORANGE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL YIELDS "ZERO IMPACT INJURIES" TO DATE

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lancers of Orange Lutheran High School are playing on one of the safest multi-purpose fields in America. Hellas' Matrix Helix® synthetic turf system was the choice for the Lancers on their multi-purpose surface designed for football, soccer, lacrosse, and softball.

"We had numerous injuries on the previous field," said Lutheran boys Head Soccer Coach Mike Oseguera. "With this Hellas Matrix Helix turf system, we've had zero impact injuries."

The zero-injury record due to impact with the turf on the new field at Orange Lutheran High School is directly attributed to the products designed specifically for their turf system. Under the surface, Hellas crews installed a Cushdrain® pad that works to absorb shock of hard impacts and reduce athlete injuries. The Cushdrain also provides planarity to the field while holding its form throughout multiple life cycles of turf and improves field drainage of the field which increases the field's playable hours—an important feature in the recent downpours in Southern California where the school and field are located.

The turf used on the field is known as Matrix Helix turf, which gets its name from the unique corkscrew, or helix, shape of its monofilament fibers. The helix shape gives the individual fibers shape memory technology that causes them to bounce back after impact while also securing the field's infill. This provides athletes with a predictable and consistent playing surface, contributing to a lower number of non-impact injuries.

Hellas is a choice provider of synthetic turf fields, tracks, and tennis courts for K-12 schools across the nation with operational hubs in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, Wichita, and Miami to serve regional markets.

About Hellas Construction Inc. – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas Construction is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. Hellas manufactures its own products, as well as owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment making the company a true one-stop-shop for turf, tracks, courts, and sports lighting projects. In addition to hundreds of K-12 sports surfacing projects, Hellas has built NFL practice and playing fields for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay Packers. For more information visit www.hellasconstruction.com

About Orange Lutheran High School: Founded in 1973, Orange Lutheran High School is a private Lutheran school in Orange, California in the Los Angeles Metropolitan area. The school is also known for its missions' program and athletic success supporting 25 athletic programs for student athletes. For more information visit www.lhsoc.org

The softball specific designed field comes complete with removable high wear turf areas around the base paths and home plate plus the pitching circle.

