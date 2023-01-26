NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces 2022 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company) announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2022 dividend distributions on its common stock and preferred stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares (CUSIP #65342V101, NYSE Ticker: NREF)

Ex Dividend

Date Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Per Share Taxable

Ordinary

Income

Per Share Capital Gain

Distributions

Per Share Return of

Capital

Per Share Section 199A

Dividends

Per Share 3/14/2022 3/15/2022 3/31/2022 $0.50000 $0.33012 $0.16988 $0.00000 $0.33012 6/14/2022 6/15/2022 6/30/2022 $0.50000 $0.33012 $0.16988 $0.00000 $0.33012 9/14/2022 9/15/2022 9/30/2022 $0.50000 $0.33012 $0.16988 $0.00000 $0.33012 12/14/2022 12/15/2022 12/30/2022 $0.50000 $0.33012 $0.16988 $0.00000 $0.33012



Totals $2.00000 $1.32048 $0.67952 $0.00000 $1.32048





100.00 % 66.02 % 33.98 % 0.00 %



Preferred Shares (CUSIP #65342V408, NYSE Ticker: NREF PRA)

Ex Dividend

Date Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Per Share Taxable

Ordinary

Income

Per Share Capital Gain

Distributions

Per Share Return of

Capital

Per Share Section 199A

Dividends

Per Share 1/13/2022 1/14/2022 1/25/2022 $0.53125 $0.35075 $0.18050 $0.00000 $0.35075 4/13/2022 4/14/2022 4/25/2022 $0.53125 $0.35075 $0.18050 $0.00000 $0.35075 7/13/2022 7/14/2022 7/25/2022 $0.53125 $0.35075 $0.18050 $0.00000 $0.35075 10/13/2022 10/14/2022 10/25/2022 $0.53125 $0.35075 $0.18050 $0.00000 $0.35075



Totals $2.12500 $1.40300 $0.72200 $0.00000 $1.40300





100.00 % 66.02 % 33.98 % 0.00 %



Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final income allocations.

The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state, and local income tax effects of these dividends.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. More information about the Company is available at nref.nexpoint.com.

