S&T BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in Pennsylvania and Ohio announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings. Net income was $40.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter compared to net income of $37.2 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, and $22.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net income was $135.5 million, or $3.46 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $110.3 million, or $2.81 per diluted share, for 2021.
Fourth Quarter of 2022 Highlights:
- Record EPS and net income for the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Strong return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.78%, return on average equity (ROE) of 13.68% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 20.36% compared to ROA of 1.64%, ROE of 12.47% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 18.46% for the third quarter of 2022.
- Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) of 2.36% compared to 2.15% for the third quarter of 2022.
- Net interest margin (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 29 basis points to 4.33% compared to 4.04% for the third quarter of 2022.
- Net interest income increased by $5.3 million, or 6.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2022.
- Total portfolio loans increased $87.1 million, or 4.9% annualized, compared to September 30, 2022.
- Nonperforming assets decreased $6.7 million, or 23.2%, resulting in a nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned, or OREO, ratio of 0.31% compared to 0.41% at September 30, 2022.
- S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.32 per share cash dividend, an increase of $0.01, or 3.2%, compared to the prior quarter. This is an increase of $0.03, or 10.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Full Year 2022 Highlights:
- Record EPS and net income for the full year 2022.
- ROA of 1.48%, ROE of 11.47% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 17.02% compared to ROA of 1.18%, ROE of 9.30% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 13.85% in the prior year.
- PPNR (non-GAAP) of 1.93% compared to 1.62% in the prior year.
- Net interest margin (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 54 basis points to 3.76% compared to 3.22% for the prior year.
- Net interest income increased by $39.7 million, or 14.4%, compared to 2021.
- Total portfolio loans, excluding PPP, increased $268.3 million, or 3.9% compared to December 31, 2021.
- Nonperforming assets decreased $57.5 million, or 72.2%, resulting in a nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO ratio of 0.31% compared to 1.13% at December 31, 2021.
- Full year 2022 dividends declared increased 6.2% to $1.20 compared to $1.13 in 2021.
"2022 was truly a historic year for S&T," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "We began the year celebrating our 120th anniversary and market leading recognition for customer satisfaction and employee engagement. We have now finished the year with two consecutive quarters of record net income and earnings per share and record full year net income and earnings per share. We look forward to 2023, a transformative year for S&T focused on living our purpose of building a better future together through people-forward banking."
Fourth Quarter of 2022 Results (three months ended December 31, 2022)
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $5.3 million, or 6.3%, to $89.1 million compared to $83.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to higher interest rates in the fourth quarter. The yield on total average loans increased 69 basis points to 5.38% compared to 4.69% in the third quarter of 2022. Total interest-bearing deposit costs increased 50 basis points to 0.93% compared to 0.43% in the third quarter of 2022. Average interest-bearing deposit balances declined $129.7 million compared to the prior quarter due to the competitive market driven by rising interest rates. Total borrowing costs increased 108 basis points to 4.60% compared to 3.52% in the third quarter of 2022. Average borrowings increased $122.8 million to $217.6 million compared to $94.8 million in the third quarter. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 29 basis points to 4.33% compared to 4.04% in the prior quarter. The increase in NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was due to higher yields on loans only partially offset by a higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
Asset Quality
Total nonperforming assets decreased $6.7 million, or 23.2%, to $22.1 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $28.8 million at September 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO, decreased 10 basis points to 0.31% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.41% at September 30, 2022. Net loan charge-offs were $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses was $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses was 1.41% of total portfolio loans as of December 31, 2022 compared to 1.40% at September 30, 2022.
Noninterest Income and Expense
Noninterest income increased $0.8 million to $15.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to higher other income of $1.7 million related to a net gain on the sale of OREO of $2.0 million. Noninterest expense increased $1.7 million to $51.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $49.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $1.3 million compared to the prior quarter primarily due to higher incentives. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) improved to 48.73% compared to 50.19% for the third quarter of 2022.
Financial Condition
Total assets increased $0.2 billion to $9.1 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $8.9 billion at September 30, 2022. Total portfolio loans increased $87.1 million, or 4.9% annualized, compared to September 30, 2022. Consumer loans increased $80.2 million, or 17.1% annualized, which primarily consisted of residential mortgage growth of $72.6 million, or 27.6% annualized. Total deposits decreased $190.6 million with decreases in all categories due to the competitive market driven by rising interest rates. S&T continues to maintain a strong capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.
Full Year 2022 Results (twelve months ended December 31, 2022)
Full year net income increased nearly 23% and was a record $135.5 million, or $3.46 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $110.3 million, or $2.81 per diluted share, for 2021.
Net interest income increased $39.7 million, or 14.4% compared to 2021 primarily due to the impact of rising interest rates. The yield on total average loans increased 66 basis points to 4.50% compared to 3.84% in 2021. Total interest-bearing deposit costs increased 20 basis points to 0.40% compared to 0.20% in 2021. Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 54 basis points to 3.76% compared to 3.22% for 2021. The increase in NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was due to higher yields on loans only partially offset by a higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
Noninterest income decreased $6.4 million compared to the prior year. Mortgage banking income decreased $7.5 million due to a decline in loan sale activity caused by rising interest rates and a shift to holding originated mortgage loans. Other income decreased $1.8 million compared to the prior year primarily related to the decline in the fair value of the assets in a nonqualified benefit plan and other market value adjustments partially offset by a net gain on the sale of OREO. Debit and credit card fees increased $1.1 million and service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.8 million due to increased customer activity. Noninterest expense increased $7.8 million compared to 2021. Salaries and employee benefits increased $3.0 million primarily due to higher incentives. Professional services and legal increased $2.0 million related to various consulting engagements during 2022. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) for 2022 was 52.34% compared to 55.06% for 2021.
Asset quality improved significantly during 2022. Nonperforming assets decreased $57.5 million, or 72.2%, to $22.1 million resulting in a nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned, or OREO, ratio of 0.31% compared to 1.13% at December 31, 2021. The provision for credit losses decreased $7.8 million to $8.4 million for 2022 compared to $16.2 million for 2021 primarily due to lower net charge-offs. Net loan charge-offs were $2.6 million for 2022 compared to $34.5 million for 2021. The allowance for credit losses was 1.41% of total portfolio loans as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.
Dividend
S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.32 per share cash dividend on January 25, 2023. This is an increase of $0.03, or 10.3%, compared to a $0.29 per share cash dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable February 23, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2023. Dividends declared in 2022 increased $0.07 to $1.20 compared to $1.13 for 2021.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the accompanying tables.
Conference Call
About S&T Bancorp, Inc.
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.1 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2022 Best-in-State Bank. S&T Bank also received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power in 2022. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2022
2022
2021
Fourth
Third
Fourth
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans, including fees
$96,220
$83,035
$66,373
Investment Securities:
Taxable
6,507
6,305
4,173
Tax-exempt
233
380
495
Dividends
248
115
94
Total Interest and Dividend Income
103,208
89,835
71,135
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
11,067
5,197
2,186
Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other
3,083
840
511
Total Interest Expense
14,150
6,037
2,697
NET INTEREST INCOME
89,058
83,798
68,438
Provision for credit losses
3,176
2,498
7,128
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
85,882
81,300
61,310
NONINTEREST INCOME
Net gain on sale of securities
—
198
—
Debit and credit card
4,421
4,768
4,467
Service charges on deposit accounts
4,341
4,333
4,001
Wealth management
3,016
3,212
3,314
Mortgage banking
309
425
1,528
Other
3,556
1,824
2,794
Total Noninterest Income
15,643
14,760
16,104
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
27,998
26,700
27,144
Data processing and information technology
4,159
4,220
4,668
Occupancy
3,806
3,490
3,624
Furniture, equipment and software
2,975
2,915
2,897
Professional services and legal
2,138
1,851
1,650
Other taxes
1,842
1,559
1,545
Marketing
1,348
1,367
1,346
FDIC insurance
437
598
1,044
Other
6,572
6,933
6,271
Total Noninterest Expense
51,275
49,633
50,189
Income Before Taxes
50,250
46,427
27,225
Income tax expense
9,980
9,178
4,748
Net Income
$40,270
$37,249
$22,477
Per Share Data
Shares outstanding at end of period
38,999,733
39,012,773
39,351,194
Average shares outstanding - diluted
38,944,575
38,975,145
39,082,285
Diluted earnings per share
$1.03
$0.95
$0.57
Dividends declared per share
$0.31
$0.30
$0.29
Dividend yield (annualized)
3.63 %
4.09 %
3.68 %
Dividends paid to net income
29.85 %
31.39 %
50.64 %
Book value
$30.38
$29.56
$30.66
Tangible book value (1)
$20.69
$19.87
$21.03
Market value
$34.18
$29.31
$31.52
Profitability Ratios (Annualized)
Return on average assets
1.78 %
1.64 %
0.94 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
13.68 %
12.47 %
7.39 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(2)
20.36 %
18.46 %
10.95 %
Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(3)
2.36 %
2.15 %
1.44 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE)(4)
48.73 %
50.19 %
59.01 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans, including fees
$314,866
$270,460
Investment Securities:
Taxable
23,743
15,706
Tax-exempt
1,579
2,593
Dividends
563
503
Total Interest and Dividend Income
340,751
289,262
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
19,907
10,757
Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other
5,061
2,393
Total Interest Expense
24,968
13,150
NET INTEREST INCOME
315,783
276,112
Provision for credit losses
8,366
16,215
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
307,417
259,897
NONINTEREST INCOME
Net gain on sale of securities
198
29
Debit and credit card
19,008
17,952
Service charges on deposit accounts
16,829
15,040
Wealth management
12,717
12,889
Mortgage banking
2,215
9,734
Other
7,292
9,052
Total Noninterest Income
58,259
64,696
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
103,221
100,214
Data processing and information technology
16,918
16,681
Occupancy
14,812
14,544
Furniture, equipment and software
11,606
10,684
Professional services and legal
8,318
6,368
Other taxes
6,620
6,644
Marketing
5,600
4,553
FDIC insurance
2,854
4,224
Other
26,797
25,013
Total Noninterest Expense
196,746
188,925
Income Before Taxes
168,930
135,668
Income tax expense
33,410
25,325
Net Income
$135,520
$110,343
Per Share Data
Average shares outstanding - diluted
39,030,934
39,052,961
Diluted earnings per share
$3.46
$2.81
Dividends declared per share
$1.20
$1.13
Dividends paid to net income
34.64 %
40.18 %
Profitability Ratios
Return on average assets
1.48 %
1.18 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
11.47 %
9.30 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(5)
17.02 %
13.85 %
Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(6)
1.93 %
1.62 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE)(7)
52.34 %
55.06 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2022
2022
2021
Fourth
Third
Fourth
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits
$210,009
$134,903
$922,215
Securities, at fair value
1,002,778
997,428
910,793
Loans held for sale
16
1,039
1,522
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate
3,128,187
3,134,841
3,236,653
Commercial and industrial
1,718,976
1,714,714
1,728,969
Commercial construction
399,371
390,093
440,962
Total Commercial Loans
5,246,534
5,239,648
5,406,584
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
1,116,528
1,043,973
899,956
Home equity
652,066
642,937
564,219
Installment and other consumer
124,896
126,629
107,928
Consumer construction
43,945
43,729
21,303
Total Consumer Loans
1,937,435
1,857,268
1,593,406
Total Portfolio Loans
7,183,969
7,096,916
6,999,990
Allowance for credit losses
(101,340)
(99,694)
(98,576)
Total Portfolio Loans, Net
7,082,629
6,997,222
6,901,414
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost
23,035
10,900
9,519
Goodwill
373,424
373,424
373,424
Other assets
418,676
421,053
369,642
Total Assets
$9,110,567
$8,935,969
$9,488,529
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$2,588,692
$2,663,176
$2,748,586
Interest-bearing demand
846,653
847,825
979,133
Money market
1,731,521
1,818,642
2,070,579
Savings
1,118,511
1,128,169
1,110,155
Certificates of deposit
934,593
952,785
1,088,071
Total Deposits
7,219,970
7,410,597
7,996,524
Borrowings:
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
—
—
84,491
Short-term borrowings
370,000
35,000
—
Long-term borrowings
14,741
14,853
22,430
Junior subordinated debt securities
54,453
54,438
54,393
Total Borrowings
439,194
104,291
161,314
Other liabilities
266,744
267,900
124,237
Total Liabilities
7,925,908
7,782,788
8,282,075
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,184,659
1,153,181
1,206,454
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$9,110,567
$8,935,969
$9,488,529
Capitalization Ratios
Shareholders' equity / assets
13.00 %
12.90 %
12.71 %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets(9)
9.24 %
9.06 %
9.08 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.06 %
10.75 %
9.74 %
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.81 %
12.53 %
12.03 %
Risk-based capital - tier 1
13.21 %
12.93 %
12.43 %
Risk-based capital - total
14.73 %
14.43 %
13.79 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2022
2022
2021
Fourth
Third
Fourth
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$79,881
4.04 %
$158,700
2.05 %
$877,738
0.16 %
Securities, at fair value
991,774
2.43 %
1,051,534
2.28 %
883,066
2.02 %
Loans held for sale
491
6.19 %
1,032
5.36 %
2,057
3.03 %
Commercial real estate
3,118,874
5.14 %
3,159,543
4.63 %
3,252,946
3.59 %
Commercial and industrial
1,724,480
6.15 %
1,704,271
5.10 %
1,729,014
4.21 %
Commercial construction
387,737
6.64 %
405,460
5.05 %
446,219
3.19 %
Total Commercial Loans
5,231,091
5.58 %
5,269,274
4.81 %
5,428,179
3.76 %
Residential mortgage
1,077,114
4.25 %
1,005,139
4.12 %
889,758
4.03 %
Home equity
648,340
5.44 %
629,827
4.34 %
558,158
3.37 %
Installment and other consumer
126,570
6.97 %
123,010
6.10 %
103,450
5.63 %
Consumer construction
41,385
3.81 %
40,975
3.47 %
16,203
3.50 %
Total Consumer Loans
1,893,409
4.83 %
1,798,951
4.31 %
1,567,569
3.90 %
Total Portfolio Loans
7,124,500
5.38 %
7,068,225
4.69 %
6,995,748
3.79 %
Total Loans
7,124,991
5.38 %
7,069,257
4.69 %
6,997,805
3.79 %
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock
24,043
5.32 %
8,398
4.55 %
9,720
3.06 %
Total Interest-earning Assets
8,220,689
5.01 %
8,287,889
4.33 %
8,768,329
3.25 %
Noninterest-earning assets
763,927
721,480
722,029
Total Assets
$8,984,616
$9,009,369
$9,490,357
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing demand
$836,585
0.24 %
$872,302
0.07 %
$967,826
0.07 %
Money market
1,792,162
1.60 %
1,861,389
0.69 %
2,063,447
0.17 %
Savings
1,127,987
0.22 %
1,131,575
0.10 %
1,090,211
0.03 %
Certificates of deposit
941,774
1.14 %
962,898
0.61 %
1,147,664
0.36 %
Total Interest-bearing Deposits
4,698,508
0.93 %
4,828,164
0.43 %
5,269,148
0.16 %
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
—
— %
12,668
0.10 %
76,171
0.10 %
Short-term borrowings
148,370
4.22 %
10,379
3.16 %
—
— %
Long-term borrowings
14,801
2.55 %
17,278
2.25 %
22,566
1.96 %
Junior subordinated debt securities
54,443
6.21 %
54,428
4.78 %
54,383
2.77 %
Total Borrowings
217,614
4.60 %
94,753
3.52 %
153,120
1.32 %
Total Other Costing Liabilities
60,156
3.72 %
—
— %
—
— %
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
4,976,278
1.13 %
4,922,917
0.49 %
5,422,269
0.20 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,840,315
2,901,290
2,861,873
Shareholders' equity
1,168,023
1,185,162
1,206,216
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$8,984,616
$9,009,369
$9,490,357
Net Interest Margin(10)
4.33 %
4.04 %
3.12 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$378,323
0.78 %
$722,057
0.13 %
Securities, at fair value
1,017,471
2.25 %
832,304
2.18 %
Loans held for sale
1,115
4.38 %
4,094
3.03 %
Commercial real estate
3,182,821
4.39 %
3,249,559
3.68 %
Commercial and industrial
1,706,861
4.90 %
1,829,563
4.15 %
Commercial construction
401,780
4.68 %
471,286
3.28 %
Total Commercial Loans
5,291,462
4.57 %
5,550,407
3.80 %
Residential mortgage
980,134
4.10 %
881,494
4.11 %
Home equity
611,134
4.24 %
543,777
3.46 %
Installment and other consumer
119,703
6.00 %
90,129
5.94 %
Consumer construction
33,922
3.53 %
14,748
4.53 %
Total Consumer Loans
1,744,893
4.26 %
1,530,148
3.99 %
Total Portfolio Loans
7,036,355
4.50 %
7,080,555
3.84 %
Total Loans
7,037,470
4.50 %
7,084,649
3.84 %
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock
12,694
4.54 %
10,363
3.83 %
Total Interest-earning Assets
8,445,958
4.06 %
8,649,372
3.37 %
Noninterest-earning assets
721,080
726,478
Total Assets
$9,167,038
$9,375,850
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing demand
$918,222
0.11 %
$956,211
0.08 %
Money market
1,909,208
0.63 %
2,033,631
0.18 %
Savings
1,121,818
0.10 %
1,047,855
0.03 %
Certificates of deposit
993,722
0.58 %
1,255,370
0.47 %
Total Interest-bearing deposits
4,942,970
0.40 %
5,293,066
0.20 %
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
35,836
0.10 %
69,964
0.11 %
Short-term borrowings
40,013
4.15 %
6,301
0.19 %
Long-term borrowings
19,090
2.15 %
22,995
1.99 %
Junior subordinated debt securities
54,420
4.40 %
61,653
2.99 %
Total Borrowings
149,359
3.01 %
160,913
1.49 %
Total Other Costing Liabilities
15,163
3.69 %
—
— %
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
5,107,492
0.49 %
5,453,979
0.24 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,877,758
2,735,710
Shareholders' equity
1,181,788
1,186,161
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$9,167,038
$9,375,850
Net Interest Margin(8)
3.76 %
3.22 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2022
2022
2021
Fourth
Third
Fourth
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Nonaccrual Loans
Commercial loans:
% Loans
% Loans
% Loans
Commercial real estate
$7,323
0.23 %
$8,556
0.27 %
$32,892
1.02 %
Commercial and industrial
2,974
0.17 %
3,847
0.22 %
19,810
1.15 %
Commercial construction
384
0.10 %
384
0.10 %
2,471
0.56 %
Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans
10,681
0.20 %
12,787
0.24 %
55,173
1.02 %
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
6,063
0.54 %
7,357
0.70 %
8,227
0.91 %
Home equity
2,031
0.31 %
2,216
0.34 %
2,733
0.48 %
Installment and other consumer
277
0.22 %
417
0.33 %
158
0.15 %
Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans
8,371
0.43 %
9,990
0.54 %
11,118
0.70 %
Total Nonaccrual Loans
$19,052
0.27 %
$22,777
0.32 %
$66,291
0.95 %
2022
2022
2021
Fourth
Third
Fourth
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Charge-offs
$1,718
$1,239
$18,048
Recoveries
(808)
(529)
(393)
Net Loan Charge-offs
$910
$710
$17,655
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate
$412
$304
$1,352
Commercial and industrial
150
80
16,053
Commercial construction
—
—
(10)
Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs
562
384
17,395
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
51
41
104
Home equity
136
111
8
Installment and other consumer
161
174
148
Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs
348
326
260
Total Net Loan Charge-offs
$910
$710
$17,655
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Charge-offs
$11,617
$37,524
Recoveries
(9,022)
(2,994)
Net Loan Charge-offs
$2,595
$34,530
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate
$768
$12,296
Commercial and industrial
213
21,483
Commercial construction
(1)
42
Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs
980
33,821
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
186
121
Home equity
233
288
Installment and other consumer
1,196
300
Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs
1,615
709
Total Net Loan Charge-offs
$2,595
$34,530
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
2022
2022
2021
Fourth
Third
Fourth
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Asset Quality Data
Nonaccrual loans
$19,052
$22,777
$66,291
OREO
3,065
6,022
13,313
Total nonperforming assets
22,117
28,799
79,604
Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)
2,894
3,860
21,774
Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)
8,891
8,925
9,921
Total troubled debt restructurings
11,785
12,785
31,695
Nonaccrual loans / total loans
0.27 %
0.32 %
0.95 %
Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO
0.31 %
0.41 %
1.13 %
Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans
1.41 %
1.40 %
1.41 %
Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans excluding PPP
1.41 %
1.41 %
1.43 %
Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans
532 %
438 %
149 %
Net loan charge-offs
$910
$710
$17,655
Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans
0.05 %
0.04 %
1.02 %
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
Asset Quality Data
Net loan charge-offs
$2,595
$34,530
Net loan charge-offs / average loans
0.04 %
0.49 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
2022
2022
2021
Fourth
Third
Fourth
(dollars and shares in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)
Total shareholders' equity
$1,184,659
$1,153,181
$1,206,454
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax
(377,673)
(377,961)
(378,871)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$806,986
$775,220
$827,583
Common shares outstanding
39,000
39,013
39,351
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)
$20.69
$19.87
$21.03
(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
Net income (annualized)
$159,765
$147,781
$89,176
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax
1,144
1,181
1,376
Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)
$160,909
$148,962
$90,552
Average total shareholders' equity
$1,168,023
$1,185,162
$1,206,216
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred
(377,857)
(378,154)
(379,090)
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
$790,166
$807,008
$827,126
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
20.36 %
18.46 %
10.95 %
(3) PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
Income before taxes
$50,250
$46,427
$27,225
Plus: Provision for credit losses
3,176
2,498
7,128
Total
$53,426
$48,925
$34,353
Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)
$211,961
$194,106
$136,292
Average assets
$8,984,616
$9,009,369
$9,490,357
PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
2.36 %
2.15 %
1.44 %
(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
Noninterest expense
$51,275
$49,633
$50,189
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
89,058
83,798
68,438
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
532
521
510
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$89,590
$84,319
$68,948
Noninterest income
15,643
14,760
16,104
Less: net gains on sale of securities
—
(198)
—
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income
$105,233
$98,881
$85,052
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
48.73 %
50.19 %
59.01 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
Net income
$135,520
$110,343
Plus: amortization of intangibles, net of tax
1,199
1,400
Net income before amortization of intangibles
$136,719
$111,743
Average total shareholders' equity
$1,181,788
$1,186,161
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred
(378,303)
(379,612)
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
$803,485
$806,549
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
17.02 %
13.85 %
(6) PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
Income before taxes
$168,930
$135,668
Plus: Provision for credit losses
8,366
16,215
Total
$177,296
$151,883
Average assets
$9,167,038
$9,375,850
PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
1.93 %
1.62 %
(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
Noninterest expense
$196,746
$188,925
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
315,783
276,112
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
2,052
2,316
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$317,835
$278,428
Noninterest income
58,259
64,696
Less: net gains on sale of securities
(198)
(29)
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income
$375,896
$343,095
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
52.34 %
55.06 %
(8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)
Interest income and dividend income
$340,751
$289,262
Less: interest expense
(24,968)
(13,150)
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
$315,783
$276,112
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
2,052
2,316
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$317,835
$278,428
Average interest-earning assets
$8,445,958
$8,649,372
Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)
3.76 %
3.22 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
2022
2022
2021
Fourth
Third
Fourth
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)
Total shareholders' equity
$1,184,659
$1,153,181
$1,206,454
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax
(377,673)
(377,961)
(378,871)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$806,986
$775,220
$827,583
Total assets
$9,110,567
$8,935,969
$9,488,529
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax
(377,673)
(377,961)
(378,871)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$8,732,894
$8,558,008
$9,109,658
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
9.24 %
9.06 %
9.08 %
(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)
Interest income and dividend income
$103,208
$89,835
$71,135
Less: interest expense
(14,150)
(6,037)
(2,697)
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
$89,058
$83,798
$68,438
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
532
521
510
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$89,590
$84,319
$68,948
Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)
$355,438
$334,526
$273,537
Average interest-earning assets
$8,220,689
$8,287,889
$8,768,329
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
4.33 %
4.04 %
3.12 %
