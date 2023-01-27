TrueCar Releases Analysis of January Industry Sales

2023 industry outlook appears promising as inventory rebounds

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc . (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,067,763 units in January 2023, up 6.5% from a year ago and down 6.6% from December 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 16 million, up 7% from January 2022. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 895,491 units, down 1% from a year ago and down almost 10% from December 2022.

"Consumers continue to face rising new-vehicle prices across the industry," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "However, the pace has slowed as inventory for many high-demand vehicles grows. Fewer vehicles are seeing mark-ups (% of sales over MSRP), particularly for import brands which faced pronounced scarcity during the peak of the shortages."

"Tesla's drastic price reductions in January had a similar effect on their sales as traditional OEM incentives. We'll see if the demand increase will last as other OEMs react," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.

Additional January Industry Insights (from TrueCar):

Total sales for January 2023 are expected to be up 6.5% from a year ago and down 6.6% from December 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Fleet sales for January 2023 are expected to be up 74% from a year ago and up 13% from December 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 3% from a year ago and down 2% from December 2022 .

Total SAAR is expected to be up 7% from a year ago at about 16 million units.

Used vehicle sales for January 2023 are expected to reach almost 2.5 million, down 21% from a year ago and even with December 2022 .

The average interest rate on new vehicles is 6.9% compared to December 2022 at 6.7% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 10%.

The average loan term on a new vehicle for January 2023 is 69 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is 70 months.

Full year 2023 sales are expected at 15 million units.

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Jan 2023 Forecast Jan 2022 Actual Dec 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling

Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 32,404 24,024 42,797 34.9 % 34.9 % -24.3 % -14.8 % Daimler 24,561 20,400 31,355 20.4 % 20.4 % -21.7 % -11.9 % Ford 142,485 142,445 177,868 0.0 % 0.0 % -19.9 % -9.9 % GM 184,177 142,574 220,166 29.2 % 29.2 % -16.3 % -5.9 % Honda 87,755 73,949 93,843 18.7 % 18.7 % -6.5 % 5.2 % Hyundai 60,167 51,510 78,230 16.8 % 16.8 % -23.1 % -13.5 % Kia 46,323 42,488 60,422 9.0 % 9.0 % -23.3 % -13.8 % Nissan 58,273 59,742 65,103 -2.5 % -2.5 % -10.5 % 0.7 % Stellantis 105,010 125,265 125,037 -16.2 % -16.2 % -16.0 % -5.5 % Subaru 45,874 44,158 56,760 3.9 % 3.9 % -19.2 % -9.1 % Tesla 55,142 40,165 44,923 37.3 % 37.3 % 22.7 % 38.1 % Toyota 140,523 158,676 180,906 -11.4 % -11.4 % -22.3 % -12.6 % Volkswagen Group 39,212 37,971 50,115 3.3 % 3.3 % -21.8 % -12.0 % Industry 1,067,763 1,002,304 1,286,598 6.5 % 6.5 % -17.0 % -6.6 %

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Jan 2023 Forecast Jan 2022 Actual Dec 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling

Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 29,948 22,609 39,271 32.5 % 32.5 % -23.7 % -14.2 % Daimler 22,207 18,610 29,147 19.3 % 19.3 % -23.8 % -14.3 % Ford 107,196 110,545 132,667 -3.0 % -3.0 % -19.2 % -9.1 % GM 139,694 128,124 181,815 9.0 % 9.0 % -23.2 % -13.6 % Honda 86,150 73,567 91,217 17.1 % 17.1 % -5.6 % 6.3 % Hyundai 56,583 50,844 77,320 11.3 % 11.3 % -26.8 % -17.7 % Kia 43,149 39,882 58,389 8.2 % 8.2 % -26.1 % -16.9 % Nissan 48,877 53,153 53,314 -8.0 % -8.0 % -8.3 % 3.1 % Stellantis 69,560 101,987 100,020 -31.8 % -31.8 % -30.5 % -21.8 % Subaru 44,529 43,267 55,293 2.9 % 2.9 % -19.5 % -9.4 % Tesla 49,732 39,782 37,632 25.0 % 25.0 % 32.2 % 48.7 % Toyota 125,692 148,495 161,875 -15.4 % -15.4 % -22.4 % -12.6 % Volkswagen Group 33,883 37,350 45,931 -9.3 % -9.3 % -26.2 % -17.0 % Industry 895,491 905,130 1,115,659 -1.1 % -1.1 % -19.7 % -9.7 %

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer Jan 2023 Forecast Jan 2022 Actual Dec 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling

Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 2,456 1,415 3,526 73.5 % 73.5 % -30.4 % -21.6 % Daimler 2,354 1,790 2,208 31.5 % 31.5 % 6.6 % 19.9 % Ford 35,289 31,900 45,201 10.6 % 10.6 % -21.9 % -12.2 % GM 44,483 14,450 38,351 207.8 % 207.8 % 16.0 % 30.5 % Honda 1,605 382 2,626 320.5 % 320.5 % -38.9 % -31.2 % Hyundai 3,584 666 910 438.2 % 438.2 % 293.8 % 343.0 % Kia 3,174 2,606 2,033 21.8 % 21.8 % 56.1 % 75.6 % Nissan 9,396 6,589 11,789 42.6 % 42.6 % -20.3 % -10.3 % Stellantis 35,450 23,278 25,017 52.3 % 52.3 % 41.7 % 59.4 % Subaru 1,345 891 1,467 50.9 % 50.9 % -8.3 % 3.1 % Tesla 5,410 383 7,291 1312.4 % 1312.4 % -25.8 % -16.5 % Toyota 14,831 10,181 19,031 45.7 % 45.7 % -22.1 % -12.3 % Volkswagen Group 5,329 621 4,184 757.7 % 757.7 % 27.4 % 43.3 % Industry 168,306 96,976 167,397 73.6 % 73.6 % 0.5 % 13.1 %

Fleet Penetration Manufacturer Jan 2023 Forecast Jan 2022 Actual Dec 2022 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change BMW 7.6 % 5.9 % 8.2 % 28.6 % -8.0 % Daimler 9.6 % 8.8 % 7.0 % 9.3 % 36.1 % Ford 24.8 % 22.4 % 25.4 % 10.6 % -2.5 % GM 24.2 % 10.1 % 17.4 % 138.3 % 38.7 % Honda 1.8 % 0.5 % 2.8 % 254.3 % -34.6 % Hyundai 6.0 % 1.3 % 1.2 % 360.7 % 412.0 % Kia 6.9 % 6.1 % 3.4 % 11.7 % 103.6 % Nissan 16.1 % 11.0 % 18.1 % 46.2 % -11.0 % Stellantis 33.8 % 18.6 % 20.0 % 81.7 % 68.7 % Subaru 2.9 % 2.0 % 2.6 % 45.3 % 13.4 % Tesla 9.8 % 1.0 % 16.2 % 928.8 % -39.6 % Toyota 10.6 % 6.4 % 10.5 % 64.5 % 0.3 % Volkswagen Group 13.6 % 1.6 % 8.3 % 730.6 % 62.8 % Industry 15.8 % 9.7 % 13.0 % 62.9 % 21.1 %

Total Market Share Manufacturer Jan 2023 Forecast Jan 2022 Actual Dec 2022 Actual BMW 3.0 % 2.4 % 3.3 % Daimler 2.3 % 2.0 % 2.4 % Ford 13.3 % 14.2 % 13.8 % GM 17.2 % 14.2 % 17.1 % Honda 8.2 % 7.4 % 7.3 % Hyundai 5.6 % 5.1 % 6.1 % Kia 4.3 % 4.2 % 4.7 % Nissan 5.5 % 6.0 % 5.1 % Stellantis 9.8 % 12.5 % 9.7 % Subaru 4.3 % 4.4 % 4.4 % Tesla 5.2 % 4.0 % 3.5 % Toyota 13.2 % 15.8 % 14.1 % Volkswagen Group 3.7 % 3.8 % 3.9 %

95.7 % 96.1 % 95.4 %

Retail Market Share Manufacturer Jan 2023 Forecast Jan 2022 Actual Dec 2022 Actual BMW 3.3 % 2.5 % 3.5 % Daimler 2.5 % 2.1 % 2.6 % Ford 12.0 % 12.2 % 11.9 % GM 15.6 % 14.2 % 16.3 % Honda 9.6 % 8.1 % 8.2 % Hyundai 6.3 % 5.6 % 6.9 % Kia 4.8 % 4.4 % 5.2 % Nissan 5.5 % 5.9 % 4.8 % Stellantis 7.8 % 11.3 % 9.0 % Subaru 5.0 % 4.8 % 5.0 % Tesla 5.6 % 4.4 % 3.4 % Toyota 14.0 % 16.4 % 14.5 % Volkswagen Group 3.8 % 4.1 % 4.1 %

95.7 % 95.9 % 95.4 %

ATP



Manufacturer Jan 2023 Forecast Jan 2022 Actual Dec 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW $68,949 $62,949 $67,993 9.5 % 1.4 % Daimler $77,902 $75,602 $74,992 3.0 % 3.9 % Ford $54,810 $49,599 $55,873 10.5 % -1.9 % GM $51,388 $51,741 $52,565 -0.7 % -2.2 % Honda $36,742 $35,683 $37,141 3.0 % -1.1 % Hyundai $37,610 $36,834 $37,063 2.1 % 1.5 % Kia $34,728 $34,391 $35,256 1.0 % -1.5 % Nissan $37,206 $34,389 $37,211 8.2 % 0.0 % Stellantis $55,136 $52,755 $55,989 4.5 % -1.5 % Subaru $35,072 $35,003 $35,655 0.2 % -1.6 % Toyota $40,480 $39,463 $40,175 2.6 % 0.8 % Volkswagen Group $50,345 $49,508 $51,358 1.7 % -2.0 % Industry $45,184 $43,790 $46,031 3.2 % -1.8 %

$1,394

-$847





Incentives



Manufacturer Jan 2023 Forecast Jan 2022 Actual Dec 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW $1,910 $2,795 $2,030 -31.7 % -5.9 % Daimler $2,345 $2,083 $2,239 12.6 % 4.7 % Ford $1,155 $2,191 $1,095 -47.3 % 5.5 % GM $1,457 $2,046 $1,384 -28.8 % 5.3 % Honda $969 $1,249 $973 -22.5 % -0.5 % Hyundai $885 $1,136 $1,062 -22.1 % -16.7 % Kia $495 $1,753 $522 -71.8 % -5.2 % Nissan $1,448 $2,010 $1,434 -28.0 % 0.9 % Stellantis $2,091 $2,498 $1,996 -16.3 % 4.8 % Subaru $469 $986 $465 -52.4 % 0.9 % Toyota $609 $1,141 $610 -46.7 % -0.2 % Volkswagen Group $1,594 $1,963 $1,541 -18.8 % 3.4 % Industry $1,441 $1,804 $1,333 -20.1 % 8.1 %

-$362

$108





Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer Jan 2023 Forecast Jan 2022 Actual Dec 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW 2.8 % 4.4 % 3.0 % -37.6 % -7.2 % Daimler 3.0 % 2.8 % 3.0 % 9.2 % 0.8 % Ford 2.1 % 4.4 % 2.0 % -52.3 % 7.6 % GM 2.8 % 4.0 % 2.6 % -28.3 % 7.7 % Honda 2.6 % 3.5 % 2.6 % -24.7 % 0.6 % Hyundai 2.4 % 3.1 % 2.9 % -23.7 % -17.9 % Kia 1.4 % 5.1 % 1.5 % -72.1 % -3.8 % Nissan 3.9 % 5.8 % 3.9 % -33.4 % 1.0 % Stellantis 3.8 % 4.7 % 3.6 % -19.9 % 6.4 % Subaru 1.3 % 2.8 % 1.3 % -52.5 % 2.6 % Toyota 1.5 % 2.9 % 1.5 % -48.0 % -1.0 % Volkswagen Group 3.2 % 4.0 % 3.0 % -20.2 % 5.5 % Industry 3.2 % 4.1 % 2.9 % -22.6 % 10.1 %

Revenue



Manufacturer Jan 2023 Forecast Jan 2022 Actual Dec 2022 Actual YOY MOM Industry $48,245,810,311 $43,890,800,180 $59,223,502,944 9.9 % -18.5 %

(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .

